Leeds United’s fans have had their say on the weekend’s draw against Newcastle United.

NEIL GREWER

Following a thrashing and a fiasco, this game gave Leeds a chance to answer the doom merchants, and that they did.

From a fans perspective, the game was absorbing and interesting, if not especially entertaining or full of quality.

Both teams were weakened for various reasons and scoring opportunities were limited. A fair result. Daniel Farke will have learned lots from this encounter and, seemingly, from previous games.

Lucas Perri looked solid and frequently used the long ball rather than attempting to play out from the back.

Up front, Lukas Nmecha showed strength and provided an outlet whilst working his socks off for the team.

And his replacement, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, gave a solid, encouraging display.

In midfield, Sean Longstaff announced his arrival with crunching tackles and a dominant display whilst Anton Stach got about the pitch and looked Premier League quality.

Central defence was solid and full-backs Jayden Bogle and Gabi Gudmundsson impressive.

Four points from three games is a great start, but work is required in the attacking third if Leeds are to score the goals required for survival.

Man of the match: Jayden Bogle (a great box-to-box performance).

“Looked more of a focal point”

ANDY RHODES

After a difficult week for the Whites, it was crucial to stop the rot against Newcastle.

Although the Magpies were under strength for the visit to Elland Road, Leeds aren’t yet the finished product so a point may be viewed as a good result.

Lukas Nmecha looked like more of a focal point than Joel Piroe has at times, while Ilia Gruev looked steadier in midfield after last weekend’s trip to the Emirates.

Once again, though, Leeds struggled to create clear-cut chances. Willy Gnonto looked threatening and Jack Harrison looked better as well.

As it stands, Leeds are missing that one talismanic player who can create something out of nothing.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Noah Okafor could yet be the key player when they return to full fitness, but there’s no Raphinha-style player ready to take a game by the scruff of the neck.

Last-minute reinforcements are certainly needed ahead of what could well be a long and difficult season.

Man of the match: Sean Longstaff.

ENCOURAGEMENT: From Leeds United's Lukas Nmecha in the no 9 role. | Getty Images

DAVID WATKINS

It’s a rare thing indeed for the jury to be in complete agreement AND to get the result correct but that’s what happened.

We all thought there would be goals but we all predicted a drawn game. This was a game of very few chances between two well-matched sides, although Newcastle shaded the possession.

Leeds probably had the best chance of the game in the dying seconds when substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin latched onto a Jayden Bogle through ball and struck a good low shot at goal only for Nick Pope to stick out a big boot to deflect it away.

Other than that, Lucas Perri made two decent saves to keep out swerving shots from Jacob Murphy and that was about it for goalmouth action.

Both sides have struggled in front of goal in their three games to date and it was not hard to see why. Newcastle’s striker issues have been well documented, while Leeds continue to lack a creative midfielder to create chances and Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to search for his knack of putting them away.

For Leeds, though, this first three-game spell of the season ends with a satisfactory four-point haul, something we’d have all taken if offered before a ball was kicked.

Man of the match: Jayden Bogle.

“Considering everything, you would take four points”

KEITH INGHAM

After a disappointing week both on the field and off, Leeds calmed fans’ worries with a solid performance from all in a 0-0 draw with Champions League side Newcastle United.

And, considering everything, you would take four points from the opening three games.

Farke brought in Longstaff and Nmecha for Tanaka (injured) and Piroe was dropped to the bench. New signing Okafor made it to the bench alongside another new signing James Justin.

The opening exchanges brought encouragement to the faithful and although Pope wasn’t brought into action, there was much to be impressed with Leeds’ play.

With the rain belting down, the second half followed the same pattern as the first. Both teams tried their best to get behind their opponents but, unfortunately, the final ball didn’t just fall right.

I’m pretty pleased that Leeds have reaped four points and kept two clean sheets from two difficult home games.

It is to be seen if they get a couple of additions before the transfer window closes on Monday. The only question mark is definitely at the front end of the team.

Man of the match: Jayden Bogle just pipped Sean Longstaff who also had his best outing in a Leeds shirt.

MIKE GILL

United fought hard to bank a well-deserved point against Newcastle at Elland Road.

In the end, a draw was a fair result. Goal attempts were at a premium but the game was a rare collector’s item – an entertaining nil-nil home draw.

There were lots of positives to take from this game: A solid performance from the defence which hardly put a foot wrong, with a standout game from Jayden Bogle; fans were rightly concerned about the central midfield before this game; The loss of Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka seemed like a crushing blow, but both Ilia Gruev and Sean Longstaff stepped up to the plate admirably.

Naturally, there are worries about the attack and its inability to create enough chances and put them away, but there are positives to be found there also: Lukas Nmecha put in an ‘old-fashioned centre-forward’ performance as he often ploughed a lonely furough backwards and forwards along ‘route one’;

Willy Gnonto put in his usual hardworking and unselfish shift; And Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jack Harrison put in lively cameos when they were introduced.

We will soon know if United have added the much-needed offensive players, but this result was OK to be going on with.

Man of the match: Jayden Bogle.