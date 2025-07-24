Callum Wilson was tipped as an early-summer target for Leeds United but a move has felt unlikely for some time.

Leeds United-linked striker Callum Wilson is reportedly in talks over a move to Premier League rivals West Ham.

Wilson was a reported target for Elland Road chiefs earlier this summer, with talkSPORT naming Leeds as ‘front-runners’ to snap up the free agent striker. The 33-year-old left Newcastle United at the end of June, having seen the Magpies opt against triggering a 12-month extension on his contract.

Newcastle did offer Wilson a pay-as-you-play deal but that was rejected, albeit around the same time Leeds were getting a deal over the line for fellow free agent striker Lukas Nmecha. Links to the former England international went quiet shortly after the Wolfsburg exit’s move was confirmed but he could still walk out at Elland Road next season.

The Chronicle report that Wilson is now in talks over a move to West Ham, with hope from the player’s side he can secure a contract at the London Stadium. The Hammers are thought to be in the market for a new striker but funds are likely tight, given they spent over £120million last summer - £28m of which went on Crysencio Summerville - and have already seen a £33m obligation to sign defender Jean-Clair Todibo triggered in this window.

West Ham currently have just one natural senior striker option, and Nicklas Fullkrug struggled to make a real impact last season with three Premier League goals. There is still a chance Michail Antonio signs a new contract but that decision has been delayed, with the 35-year-old still recovering from a near-fatal car crash in December in which he suffered a shattered femur.

In a bid to strengthen their attacking unit, West Ham now look to be pursuing a move for Wilson, who has 88 Premier League goals to his name but failed to score in 18 top-flight appearances last season. And while Leeds are unlikely to remain interested in the free agent No.9, they will have an eye on the business being done by likely bottom-half rivals.

West Ham have been tipped as one of the established Premier League sides Leeds might have a realistic chance of finishing above, given their poor finish to last season and loss of Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham Hotspur. The Hammers could also lose attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who is under investigation by the FA for a string of alleged betting offences.

Leeds secured their free agent striker early doors by signing Nmecha and while another frontman is expected to arrive before September 1, that is more likely to be a fee-paying transfer. Elland Road chiefs have already seen a £32m bid for Rodrigo Muniz rejected by Fulham and the Brazilian is still on their radar.

It remains to be seen how the future of two current Leeds strikers impacts incoming business, with neither Patrick Bamford nor Mateo Joseph out in Germany with their teammates for pre-season. Farke revealed last week he’d informed Bamford he’s not in next season’s plans while Joseph has recently requested to leave.

Farke ‘strongly recommended’ Joseph join up with the squad in Germany as planned but as present, he remains at Thorp Arch with hope of sealing a move to Spain. However, no one has been able to meet the 21-year-old’s price-tag and so as things stand, he is not for sale and going nowhere.