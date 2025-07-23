£65m spent, Man City loan, Joseph decision - Leeds United dream attacking options next season

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 19:30 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 07:00 BST

The YEP explores how Leeds United's Premier League attack could look in a dream situation at the end of the summer transfer window.

Leeds United look set for a busy and exciting final month of the transfer window with a number of attacking options expected to sign. Daniel Farke admitted this week that as first-team signings go, defence and midfield are essentially sorted following the arrivals of Jaka Bijol, Anton Stach, Gabriel Gudmundsson and more.

Elland Road chiefs now look to be focusing on those marquee attacking deals, with ongoing interest in Feyenoord winger Igor Paixão - as reported by the YEP earlier this month - and a bid rejected for Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz. Both remain on Leeds’ radar and will likely cost over £30m each.

Decisions will also need to be made on some of the current group while later in the window, its feasible competition for Brenden Aaronson at No.10 becomes a focus once again. Below, the YEP takes a look at what Leeds’ attacking unit could look like next season in a dream scenario.

Last season's Championship Golden Boot winner deserves his shot at competing for Premier League minutes. Looks as fit as ever this summer and bagged a couple of goals for himself against SC Verl.

1. KEEP: Joel Piroe

Daniel Farke has already informed Bamford he's not in next season's plans, with the striker not travelling with the squad to Germany. A sale would get his decent wages off the books and, hopefully for him, a good move to become first-choice elsewhere.

2. SELL: Patrick Bamford

Farke revealed this week that Joseph has informed the club he wants to leave, and like Bamford he is not in Germany. No one able to meet his price-tag yet, however, and a season-long loan could allow him to develop before either getting a more prominent role at Elland Road or moving on for decent money.

3. LOAN: Mateo Joseph

Still only 16 and Leeds have been eager to keep from rushing him into senior football. Another year of mostly U21s football with a sprinkling of first-team appearances will do no harm. Played in both friendlies so far and got a lovely assist on Tuesday.

4. KEEP: Harry Gray

Leeds hope a permanent exit could bring in £3-4m, ensuring profit is made while getting a decent wage off the books. It would be good for the 23-year-old to find a long-term home as well, having impressed on loan at Hull City.

5. SELL: Joe Gelhardt

In three years at Leeds he arguably looked most dangerous in the Premier League, which might suggest top-flight football suits him. Returned from his later holiday due to U21 football early and looks hungry.

6. KEEP: Willy Gnonto

