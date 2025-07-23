Leeds United have three Premier League fixtures to look forward to in September.

The Premier League have confirmed which fixtures will be moved for TV selection through September - although Leeds United’s three games remain unchanged.

Leeds have three hugely important games to look forward to in September against a trio of teams they might realistically hope to be taking points off. Daniel Farke’s side return from the season’s first international break with consecutive trips to Fulham and Wolves on September 13 and 20 respectively - both Saturdays - before hosting Bournemouth at Elland Road on August 27, also a Saturday.

The expectation would be broadcasters Sky sports and TNT Sports pick at least one to air live and therefore move, but the Premier League have now confirmed all three fixtures will remain at 3pm on a Saturday. It’s a rare outcome for Leeds who in two years as a Championship team did not go one month without being shown on TV.

Confirmation of those September fixtures was supposed to come much earlier, with the initial date of July 9 pencilled in. But even with the two-week delay, Leeds have not been particularly affected.

In a statement alongside confirmed fixture changes for other clubs, the Premier League said: “While the Premier League's fixture announcement dates advised that September's fixtures would be released on 9 July, delays in local approvals for fixtures unfortunately meant only August fixtures were announced on this date.

“The Premier League would like to apologise for not being able to confirm these fixtures until now. However, today’s announcement is in line with our commitment to give at least six weeks’ notice for fixture announcements before January.”

Leeds’ complete absence from TV screens throughout September goes some way to balancing a very different August in which all three of their Premier League fixtures will be broadcast live. Farke’s side are first on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football when they host Everton on August 18.

Arsenal host Leeds at the Emirates the following weekend before Newcastle United come to Elland Road. Both fixtures have been kept on the Saturday but both have been moved to a 5.30pm kick-off, to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Leeds play Tottenham Hotspur, Burnley and West Ham United in October - with another international break in between - and the TV selections for those rounds of fixtures will be confirmed by the Premier League in due course. All of the Whites’ remaining fixtures are subject to change.

Farke’s side have three more pre-season friendlies left to prepare for their Premier League return, having drawn 0-0 against Manchester United before a 4-1 win over SC Verl on Tuesday. Joel Piroe scored twice against the German side with a goal each for Willy Gnonto and Lukas Nmecha.

Leeds play another German outfit before returning home to host Villarreal at Elland Road a week on Saturday. The Whites then face AC Milan in Dublin on Saturday August 9 before their 2025/26 Premier League campaigns kicks off nine days later.