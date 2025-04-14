Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A big decision has reportedly been made on one Leeds United loanee.

Leeds United look set to welcome Sam Greenwood back to West Yorkshire this summer as reports emerge surrounding his uncertain Preston North End future.

Greenwood has enjoyed another steadily impressive season out on loan, with 36 appearances yielding five goals and three assists for Championship strugglers Preston. The attacking midfielder was of course absent on Saturday as parent club Leeds beat the Lilywhites 2-1, with his creativity and set-piece threat a big miss.

Preston have the option to make Greenwood’s loan permanent and while the exact value of that purchase clause has never been confirmed, it’s expected to be similar to the £1.5million option Middlesbrough opted against triggering last summer. But while much of the noise all season from Deepdale has hinted towards that clause being activated, recent reports now suggest otherwise.

Journalist Alan Nixon reported over the weekend on Preston’s changing stance, with the mid-table Championship side ‘unlikely’ to trigger Greenwood’s permanent option due to priorities elsewhere. The well-connected EFL reporter claims that with funds limited, Deepdale chiefs are keen to spend cash elsewhere and are therefore not willing to spend seven figures on the Leeds loanee.

Preston have regularly opted against making loan moves permanent but it appears they are keen to keep one temporary player, with hope Aston Villa loanee and weekend goalscorer Kaine Kesler-Hayden’s can remain in Lancashire for the longer-term. That desire, coupled with issues elsewhere in the squad that need addressing, could see a deal for Greenwood ignored.

Greenwood has been unfortunate to not find a permanent home away from Elland Road over the past two years, given he was decent at Middlesbrough and has impressed once again at Preston. The attacking midfielder has matched last season’s eight league goal contributions with four games to spare and has been regularly praised by manager Paul Heckingbottom.

"Listen, I like Sam," he told the Lancashire Evening Post in November. "When you talk about options and clauses in contracts, there's all sorts - it is not as simple as that. But, if I am just looking at Sam - a young player, the attributes he has then yeah, I like working with him and I think there is more to come.”

But Preston’s reported U-turn leaves Greenwood facing another uncertain summer, with no clear path into the first-team picture at Leeds, particularly if promotion is won in West Yorkshire. The former Sunderland man was already deemed surplus to requirements by Daniel Farke last summer and will only fall further down the pecking order during a summer of investment and Premier League preparation.

Greenwood is one of a handful of Leeds squad members set to enter the final 12 months of his contract this summer and so a long-term decision will need to be made, for the benefit of all involved. It could be that Elland Road chiefs are receptive to a cut-price offer and that may even tempt Preston to enter talks, as a[[ears to be happening with Eintracht Frankfurt and Rasmus Kristensen.

