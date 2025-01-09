Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leeds United man is enjoying an excellent campaign out on loan.

Sam Greenwood is continuing to impress at Preston North End and reports suggest the Deepdale club are able to make his loan permanent whenever they wish.

Leeds United sanctioned a second temporary move over the summer, with Greenwood putting pen to paper on a season-long loan with Preston. The attacking midfielder spent the 2023/24 campaign at Middlesbrough, who opted against triggering a £1.5million permanent clause.

After a shaky start saw Ryan Lowe - the manager who signed Greenwood - leave following their opening-day defeat against Sheffield United, Paul Heckingbottom’s arrival has stabilised the Championship stalwarts. And the Lancashire Evening Post has now provided an overview of Preston’s stance on their loan star.

Greenwood permanent latest

They claim that while promising temporary moves have often ended at that, a key ‘difference’ with Greenwood’s deal is the insertion of a permanent clause. There is no suggestion how much that might be but it is likely to be around £1.5m again.

A possible issue in signing Greenwood permanently could be if Leeds are promoted, with the 22-year-old’s wages at Elland Road expected to rise beyond what Preston can afford. But interestingly, the LEP adds that Deepdale chiefs are able to trigger their option-to-buy at any point, rather than only once his loan spell ends this summer.

If the option-to-buy does stand around £1.5m, then it is within Preston’s price range. However, they add that while Greenwood is clearly enjoying his football at Deepdale, the ‘business decision’ would be to assess his options with more clarity in the summer, once his status at Leeds becomes more clear.

Leeds future unclear

It is currently hard to see a place for Greenwood at Leeds, given Daniel Farke has a wealth of attacking options and was happy to send him out on loan twice. Promotion to the Premier League would make a return even less likely, given Elland road chiefs wanted a No.10 last summer and will almost certainly push for one again come June.

For his part, Greenwood is enjoying an excellent campaign at Deepdale with only striker Emil Riis contributing to more league goals. And speaking recently, the former Middlesbrough man outlined exactly why he is thriving under Heckingbottom.

“Yeah, I can play with freedom,” Greenwood told the LEP of his loan spell. “I am playing to my strengths. I can drift around the pitch, get on the ball and drive so yeah, it is a lot better for me to be in those pockets and creating chances for the team.

“There is a long way to go. Obviously, I am loving my time here. I have just got to see what happens really and keep those performances up. But, I am really enjoying my football here.”