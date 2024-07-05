Leeds United man makes Championship loan move as rivals turn down option-to-buy clause
The attacking midfielder returned from a loan spell at Middlesbrough last season where the option to make his stay permanent at the Riverside Stadium was not exercised by the Teessiders. Greenwood has a contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2026 and will therefore have 12 months remaining on his deal upon the expiry of his Deepdale stint.
Greenwood made 38 appearances whilst on loan last season, and although he did score five times, goals dried up during the second half of the campaign, leading Boro recruitment chief Kieran Scott to decide the club's resources would be better served elsewhere rather than signing the ex-Arsenal and Sunderland youngster permanently.
Preston are managed by former EFL journeyman striker Ryan Lowe who has been in charge of the club since 2021. The Lilywhites finished tenth in the Championship last season.
"Everyone at Leeds United would like to wish Sam the best of luck during his time away from the club and we look forward to seeing his development," a club statement read on Friday afternoon.
Greenwood, 22, joined Leeds from Arsenal in a £1.5 million transfer back in 2020 and has gone on to make 35 appearances across a variety of positions, under numerous different coaches during his time at Elland Road.
