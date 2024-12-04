The Leeds United man is enjoying a purple patch and could see his temporary home turn permanent.

And a run of consistent league minutes has brought with it goals - four to be exact plus another two assists - placing the Leeds loanee alongside Emil Riis Jakobsen as Preston’s most productive player. Keane has been in and out of the team but at 31-years-old, is one of the more experienced squad members - and the striker is delighted to have Greenwood on his side.

"Yeah, he's a brilliant player and like you say, very intelligent," Keane told the Lancashire Evening Post. "You see the technical ability he has got. But then, also, the other side of it I think he offers a lot without the ball.

“He's always working hard for the team and putting his body in. He clearly has that understanding in and out of possession, and the manager clearly trusts him. His performances have been great of late and obviously, we need him to keep it going."

As with last season’s loan move to Middlesbrough, there is an option for Preston to sign Greenwood permanently and the attacking midfielder will be keen to find himself a permanent home. His Leeds contract will enter its final year in the summer and with no clear path to the first-team at Elland Road, a move seems likely.

Boro opted against activating their permanent option but Greenwood’s recent form has turned focus at Deepdale onto such a possibility. And Heckingbottom was recently quizzed regarding his stance on the matter.

"Listen, I like Sam," he told the Lancashire Evening Post last month. "When you talk about options and clauses in contracts, there's all sorts - it is not as simple as that. But, if I am just looking at Sam - a young player, the attributes he has then yeah, I like working with him and I think there is more to come.

“But, he loves football, loves training and playing. He wants to play and there is a desire there to work and improve. And, he's also got a really good work ethic in terms of that role within a team. So yeah, we've been pleased with him."