Leeds United took another huge step towards the Premier League on Saturday as their 2-1 win over Preston opened up a five-point gap on Sheffield United with just four games to go. Daniel Farke’s side now need a maximum of seven points to guarantee automatic promotion although with the Blades due at Turf Moor on Easter Monday, it could well be done with fewer.

Fans will no doubt have a keen eye on that meeting, just like they did West Brom’s defeat at Huddersfield Town back in 2020 that confirmed the end of their 16-year stay outside the top-flight. Celebrations were behind closed doors during the Covid pandemic but those who eventually won the title under Marcelo Bielsa instantly became legends - just as Daniel Farke’s squad will look to do now.

Since that memorable campaign five years ago, Bielsa’s squad have taken very different paths, with some moving on for big money while others moved into coaching - a small number are still at Leeds half a decade on. And with a second promotion feeling so close, the YEP has looked back at what those 2019/20 title-winning heroes are up to now.

1 . Kiko Casilla First-choice for much of the season but was dropped by Bielsa after a string of costly errors. Fell behind a young Illan Meslier before returning to Spain, with Elche on loan before a brief stint at Getafe, where he retired.

2 . Illan Meslier Ended the title-winning campaign as first-choice goalkeeper and essentially retained that spot until a fortnight ago. In a mirror image to five years back, a string of costly errors forced the manager, now Daniel Farke, to make a change between the posts. Will enter the final year of his Leeds contract this summer.

3 . Luke Ayling Remained a regular starter during three Premier League years and was even close to an England call-up. Fell down the pecking order under Farke and joined Middlesbrough on loan in January last year, a move he made permanent the following summer. Still going strong at the Riverside Stadium, with Boro fighting for the play-offs.

4 . Gaetano Berardi Emotionally left Leeds at the end of their first season back in the Premier League, having played a couple of late games coming back from a long-term knee injury. Retired in 2023 and has since got into coaching, even working as an academy coach at Massimo Cellino-owned Brescia.

5 . Liam Cooper Kept his role as club captain through three Premier League years and last season's unsuccessful promotion push, but barely featured in the latter. Left upon the expiration of his contract last summer and made a shock move for Bulgarian outfit CSKA Sofia, where he is still playing regularly.

6 . Ben White Enjoyed an incredible loan spell and Leeds were keen on a permanent move, albeit they would not meet Brighton's financial demands. Spent one campaign at the Amex before joining Arsenal in a £50m deal, where he remains a regular starter for the title-chasing Gunners.