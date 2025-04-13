Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Karl Darlow has saluted a huge Leeds United boost.

Whites keeper Karl Darlow has issued a six-word verdict on a “huge” Leeds United boost with a comment on fans and ex-star praise.

Darlow has replaced Illan Meslier between the sticks for the promotion push run-in and the Wales international stopper was handed his second consecutive league start in Saturday’s hosting of Preston North End.

Despite Leeds dominating, Darlow pulled off a series of strong saves together with important safe takes from corners and free-kicks as Paul Heckingbottom’s visitors offered a clear threat themselves.

Daniel Farke’s Whites were roared to victory in an absolute cauldron of noise inside Elland Road - particularly when news of Plymouth’s goals materialised - and Darlow saluted “that noise” in a six-word Instagram post.

Taking to his Instagram page, Darlow wrote: “Huge win! That Elland Road noise” - accompanied by a loud speaker emoji.

Ex-Whites star Stuart Dallas was among those to reply, with the simple but effective one-word message of “outstanding”.