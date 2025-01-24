Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as Leeds United look to boost their squad before the January transfer window comes to a close.

A former Premier League striker has told Leeds United they are favourites to win the Championship title - but believes one current Aston Villa star can give the Whites an ‘X-Factor’ to guarantee promotion.

The Whites are yet to add to Daniel Farke’s squad during the January transfer window and the only business they have conducted led to Joe Gelhardt joining second tier rivals Hull City on loan for the rest of the season. However, Leeds have been linked with several possible additions and one reported target is said to be Aston Villa attacking midfielder Emi Buendia, who worked under Whites boss Farke during their time with Norwich City.

The once-capped Argentina international has made 19 appearances in all competitions this season - but just four have come as part of Unai Emery’s starting eleven. There have been suggestions Buendia could be made available for a loan move before the transfer deadline - and former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison believes a temporary switch to Elland Road could work for all parties.

He told Football League World: “I’ve always said Leeds are my favourites [to win the Championship]. If you look at their bench, it’s so strong. The players they’ve got who can come off the bench and make an impact are exceptional. I think Buendia is a class act. The reason he hasn’t become a regular at Aston Villa was because he picked up a serious injury which held up his progression. Going to Leeds and going to play regular football and getting promotion to the Premier League, it’s a great fit for both. It’s a good fit for Buendia and a fantastic fit for Leeds. I think if they do get him, they go out and win the league outright. I think they win it outright with the squad they’ve got now, but he gives you that little bit of X-Factor and he’s outstanding.”

Whites’ hopes could be raised after Latte-Lath hint

Leeds United transfer target Emmanuel Latte-Lath is reportedly torn over a potential move to MLS side Atlanta United.

The Middlesbrough forward was believed to be close to moving Stateside after he was the subject of an offer above £16m earlier this month. Leeds were strongly linked with a move for the two-times capped Ivory Coast international - and there has been one suggestion the Whites could yet still land a big money signing to boost their promotion hopes.

After former Watford striker Troy Deeney suggested Morgan Whittaker’s potential move from Plymouth Argyle to Middlesbrough would mean Latte-Lath is set to secure a move to Atlanta, journalist Alex Crook replied: “I was told that had stalled a little bit because he’d prefer to stay in England, Leeds got mentioned to me as a potential destination obviously going all great guns at the top of the table.”