Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United will be keeping a close eye on the Aston Villa man’s situation.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery found time to praise Leeds United-linked Emi Buendia during a furious rant in the aftermath of his side’s 1-0 Champions League defeat at Monaco last night.

Villa are just inside the top-eight but by no means guaranteed a place in the knockout stages, with Emery naming a near full-strength side for Tuesday evening’s trip to France. And so it was somewhat surprising to see Buendia start a first game since October on the left-wing, particularly amid the growing expectation he will leave this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Argentinian got 86 minutes under his belt and while it was a disappointing evening overall for Villa, he looked sharp. A number of fans on social media highlighted Buendia as the only positive from the night, with the 28-year-old growing into the game and creating plenty of chances.

Following the defeat, Emery cut a hugely frustrated figure and when asked what went wrong on the night, he pulled no punches. But the Villa boss singled Buendia out for praise on multiple occasions.

"What is the reason [it went wrong]? I could be here two days explaining it, in one minute it’s difficult,” Emery told Birmingham Live. “My point of view has two directions. One is to analyse each match, today how we played, I think we played 70 minutes like I wanted. Of course the opponent had the game plan as well.

“When they were keeping the ball position they didn’t threaten us a lot. The problem was set pieces, they scored one goal. More or less we controlled it and when we were with the ball we were trying to be organised, connecting with our two number 10s, Buendia and [Morgan] Rogers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Buendia played a fantastic match, but we needed something more on the right side and a little bit more on the left side. Passing directly in the middle we had two or three chances to score. If we want to be at this level, we have to try and score those chances we had.

"Of course, I am very happy with a lot of players. Today, especially with Emi Buendia, because he has the option to leave but today we needed him and he played fantastic with his qualities, fantastic mentality and fantastic with his commitment with the squad."

Emery had only recently opened the door to Buendia’s exit this month, admitting the creative midfielder might need to leave Villa in order to enjoy regular football. That admission reignited speculation over a move to Elland Road, with Leeds still interested in one of their top summer targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He wasn’t 100 per cent in the season until now,” Emery said of his attacking midfielder. “But now he is playing more minutes and helping the team. But maybe he can have the possibility to leave. For him, it could be something where he can play more, get more minutes, get confidence again and be comfortable playing again in the starting XI. Of course, now he is helping us and I am happy with his attitude."

CEO Angus Kinnear admitted an approach for Buendia was quickly knocked back by Villa but they will certainly have an eye on matters in the Midlands, with Farke regularly suggesting the club could act if a top-level player becomes available. The feeling inside Leeds that a top-flight move is most likely for the former Norwich City man, possibly in Spain.