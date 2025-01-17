Leeds United stance on £15m man as Whites told to make transfer move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as the Whites look to add to their squad before the end of the January transfer window.

Leeds United’s stance over making an offer for Middlesbrough star Emmanual Latte-Lath has been revealed after Atlanta United reportedly reached a verbal agreement for the striker.

GiveMeSport writer Tom Bogert confirmed a move to the United States had taken a step closer to a successful conclusion on Thursday after the MLS outfit submitted a league record offer. He posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Atlanta United reach verbal agreement with Middlesbrough on potential MLS record deal for Emmanuel Latte Lath, per sources. Fee in region of $20m. Not done yet. Atlanta working to finalize personal terms. Details to sort.”

Leeds had been linked with a big money move for the two-times capped Ivory Coast international after he plundered his way to ten goals in 26 appearances this season and played a key role in helping Michael Carrick’s side move into contention for promotion into the Premier League. Latte-Lath has been linked with several clubs but it is the MLS outfit that have made the most firm move to secure his services as part of a double swoop on North East clubs after reports suggesting they were also in talks to sign Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron.

Latte-Lath was linked with Ipswich Town and West Ham United earlier this season - and Leeds were also said to be keen on a move for the striker as they look to hand a boost to their attacking options ahead of a final push for promotion into the Premier League. However, journalist Ben Jacobs has now claimed the Whites are yet to make a bid and it would be unlikely they would match the offer made by Atlanta.

Whites told to move for Aston Villa star

Leeds have been told they can land an ‘absolutely ideal’ signing by reuniting manager Daniel Farke with one of his former Norwich City stars.

The current Whites boss enjoyed a successful spell at Carrow Road as he led the Canaries to two Championship title wins during a four-and-a-half year stay in Norfolk. One of the key members within Farke’s Norwich squad was attacking midfielder Emi Buendia, who joined Aston Villa in a £32m move during the summer of 2021. The once-capped Argentina international made a promising start to life at Villa Park but a torn cruciate ligament suffered ahead of the 2023/24 season has limited Buendia to just 11 Premier League appearances during the current campaign and all have come from the substitutes bench.

The former Getafe man has made four starts in FA Cup and Carabao Cup ties - but there has been speculation suggesting Buendia could be made available for loan during the January transfer window as Villa look to give him an opportunity to find form and fitness throughout the remainder of the season. Former Villa and Blackburn Rovers left-back Stephen Warnock believes Farke should look to make a move for the 28-year-old and believes an agreement would work for all parties.

Speaking to Leeds Live, he said: “You can play [Manor] Solomon in that position. He’s capable of playing there, he flits in between wide areas and that position. What [Brenden] Aaronson brings you is high energy, pressing, but he doesn’t quite have that quality at the top end of the pitch to find that final ball. In an ideal world, you would look at someone like [Emi] Buendia at Villa who is not getting the game time he needs and needs half-a-season of play to get his confidence back. He’s someone who would be absolutely ideal for Leeds.”