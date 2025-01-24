Daniel Farke’s Whites returned to the top of the division with Wednesday night’s 2-0 win at home to Norwich City which left Leeds one point ahead of second-placed Sheffield United at the top of the pile. The Blades themselves are now only two points ahead of third-placed Burnley who closed back in with a 5-0 romp at Plymouth Argyle on the same night that Leeds put away the Canaries. As part of a clear breakaway top four, Sunderland are only another two points back in fourth place. It’s tight at the top – but how do the stats experts at Opta envisage the final table looking? Here, we run through their new predicted final table and points – rounding the points total up or down to the nearest full number.
Leeds United fate in Opta's new predicted final Championship table and points with agonising Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland call
