Daniel Farke’s Whites returned to the top of the division with Wednesday night’s 2-0 win at home to Norwich City which left Leeds one point ahead of second-placed Sheffield United at the top of the pile. The Blades themselves are now only two points ahead of third-placed Burnley who closed back in with a 5-0 romp at Plymouth Argyle on the same night that Leeds put away the Canaries. As part of a clear breakaway top four, Sunderland are only another two points back in fourth place. It’s tight at the top – but how do the stats experts at Opta envisage the final table looking? Here, we run through their new predicted final table and points – rounding the points total up or down to the nearest full number.