Leeds United fate in Opta's new predicted final Championship table and points with agonising Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland call

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 24th Jan 2025, 11:39 BST
Leeds United head the Championship pack by a single point – and Opta is predicting an agonising conclusion in its new predicted final table and points.

Daniel Farke’s Whites returned to the top of the division with Wednesday night’s 2-0 win at home to Norwich City which left Leeds one point ahead of second-placed Sheffield United at the top of the pile. The Blades themselves are now only two points ahead of third-placed Burnley who closed back in with a 5-0 romp at Plymouth Argyle on the same night that Leeds put away the Canaries. As part of a clear breakaway top four, Sunderland are only another two points back in fourth place. It’s tight at the top – but how do the stats experts at Opta envisage the final table looking? Here, we run through their new predicted final table and points – rounding the points total up or down to the nearest full number.

Predicted points: 39 (38.63).

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Predicted points: 39 (38.63). Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 47 (46.72).

2. 23rd: Luton Town (relegated)

Predicted points: 47 (46.72). Photo: Andrew Matthews

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 48 (47.72) - relegated on goal difference.

3. 22nd: Hull City (relegated)

Predicted points: 48 (47.72) - relegated on goal difference. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 48 (47.97 - staying up on goal difference).

4. 21st: Derby County

Predicted points: 48 (47.97 - staying up on goal difference). Photo: Nick Potts

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 48.

5. 20th: Cardiff City

Predicted points: 48. Photo: Nick Potts

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 50.

6. 19th: Stoke City

Predicted points: 50. Photo: Martin Rickett

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipSheffield UnitedSunderlandBurnleyLeedsNorwich CityDaniel Farke
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice