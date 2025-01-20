Leeds United reasserted their Championship promotion credentials with a hard-fought, if not free-flowing, 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday. Goals from Manor Solomon, Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka ensured all three points remained at Elland Road, with Daniel Farke’s side leapfrogging Sheffield United back into top spot.

A nine game unbeaten run has seen Leeds cement themselves in the automatic promotion picture, with each victory only further increasing their status as favourites. The Whites have long been tipped to book a place in the Premier League and Sunday’s win shortened their bookmakers’ odds to a stunning level.