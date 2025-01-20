Leeds United's stunning promotion odds vs Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland & Middlesbrough as final Championship table predicted

Leeds United are back at the top of the Championship following the weekend’s action.

Leeds United reasserted their Championship promotion credentials with a hard-fought, if not free-flowing, 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday. Goals from Manor Solomon, Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka ensured all three points remained at Elland Road, with Daniel Farke’s side leapfrogging Sheffield United back into top spot.

A nine game unbeaten run has seen Leeds cement themselves in the automatic promotion picture, with each victory only further increasing their status as favourites. The Whites have long been tipped to book a place in the Premier League and Sunday’s win shortened their bookmakers’ odds to a stunning level.

Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland are all given a decent chance of finishing in the top two but, if the bookies are to be believed, Leeds are way out in front. Take a look below to see just how heavily they are fancied.

Promotion odds: 2500/1 (Bet365)

1. Plymouth Argyle

Promotion odds: 2500/1 (Bet365)

Promotion odds: 1000/1 (Bet365)

2. Portsmouth

Promotion odds: 1000/1 (Bet365)

Promotion odds: 1000/1 (Bet365)

3. Luton Town

Promotion odds: 1000/1 (Bet365)

Promotion odds: 750/1 (Bet365)

4. Hull City

Promotion odds: 750/1 (Bet365)

Promotion odds: 750/1 (Bet365)

5. Stoke City

Promotion odds: 750/1 (Bet365)

Promotion odds: 500/1 (Bet365)

6. Derby County

Promotion odds: 500/1 (Bet365)

