EFL make official Burnley vs Leeds United decision

The EFL have made an official Burnley v Leeds United decision.

The officials for Monday night’s huge Championship clash between Burnley and Leeds United at Turf Moor have been named, for which Josh Smith will be taking charge.

Smith - who started refereeing on the Peterborough and District Junior Alliance League aged 14 in 2006 - has been the referee for seven games involving the Whites so far in his career.

Four of those games ended in Leeds victories, most recently September’s 2-0 victory at Cardiff City in which the home side’s Joel Bagan was sent off. Leeds have lost just one match with Smith in charge, two others ending in draws.

Burnley, though, are yet to win with Smith as referee, three games producing two defeats and one draw for the Clarets.

Sam Lewis and Mark Stevens have been named as assistant referees for Monday night's contest, for which Adam Herczeg will be fourth official.