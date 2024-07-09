Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United were one of several sides thought to be interested in the Sheffield United man.

Leeds United’s hope of snapping up Daniel Jebbison looks to have ended with reports suggesting the free agent is undergoing a medical ahead of joining Premier League side Bournemouth.

Jebbison officially left Sheffield United as a free agent at the end of June, having turned down offers to extend his stay at Bramall Lane following their relegation to the Championship. His availability attracted plenty of interest, both domestically and across Europe, with Leeds thought to be among a number of teams keeping close tabs on the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether those in charge at Elland Road would have pushed for a deal is unknown but any hope of signing the 20-year-old could soon disappear, with Sky Sports reporting of his imminent move to Bournemouth. The England under-20 striker is on the south coast undergoing medical tests already, having decided to remain in the Premier League.

With a contract extension on the table at Sheffield United, Bournemouth will have to pay compensation for Jebbison and the report adds that a £1.5million fee has already been agreed between the two clubs. The young striker will join up with former Leeds players Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra at the Vitality Stadium and is hoping to complete his move before Andoni Iraola’s side jet off to Los Angeles for pre-season next week.

Jebbison played just 21 minutes of Premier League football last season, coming off the bench in the final minutes of his side’s last league game once relegation was already confirmed. The forward struggled with a blood clot issue throughout the campaign but it is hoped a full summer will allow him to rebuild fitness and fulfil his potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Leeds were thought to be among several sides keeping an eye on Jebbison, it remains to be seen whether they’d have provided genuine competition for the forward’s signature. Daniel Farke is already well-stocked upfront, with Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph natural options, while Joel Piroe and even Georginio Rutter can lead the line if needed.

The YEP also understands that Leeds will not rush into any summer signings, instead weighing up all options before pulling the trigger on major arrivals. The majority of last season’s deals were done later in the window and focus so far this summer has been on trimming the fat of the squad, with several fringe players leaving on loan while Marc Roca should soon be joined by Diego Llorente at Real Betis.

With financial concerns intensifying towards the end of June, Leeds sold academy star Archie Gray to Tottenham for £40m in order to balance their books for the 2023/24 campaign. That sale has improved the situation at Elland Road, with the club no longer actively looking to sell any of their current crop including the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto.