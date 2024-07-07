Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds United goalkeeper has sealed a permanent transfer to a European top-flight side.

Klaesson, who made four appearances for United’s first team, has signed for Polish side Raków Częstochowa who finished last season’s Ekstraklasa campaign in seventh place.

Klaesson, 23, joined Leeds from Norwegian outfit Valarenga in July 2021 and the Norway youth international made three appearances for Daniel Farke’s first team last season.

But Klaesson was essentially third choice keeper behind Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow and has now ended his three years at the club with the switch to Poland. The keeper had one year left on his Whites contract.