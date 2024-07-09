Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have built up a strong group of Wales internationals over the past 12 months.

Leeds United’s Welsh core will meet up with a new international manager later this year following confirmation of Craig Bellamy’s appointment as head coach.

Bellamy agreed a four-year deal to take charge of the Welsh national team on Tuesday, opting against working under Scott Parker at Burnley. The 44-year-old replaces Rob Page, who was sacked after a miserable pair of June friendlies against Gibraltar and Slovakia, having failed to qualify for this summer’s European Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second-string Welsh outfit drew 0-0 with Gibraltar after the domestic season had ended, becoming just the seventh nation to draw a blank against the UEFA minnows. They were then thumped 4-0 by Slovakia on a bittersweet night for Leeds man Ethan Ampadu, who captained his country for the first time that night.

Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Daniel James will almost certainly meet with Bellamy for the first time as Wales boss in September, with Nations League games against Turkey and Montenegro in the schedule. Charlie Crew will also hope the former winger matches Page’s trust in youth, having earned a first ever call-up during that June international break before winning his first cap off the bench against Gibraltar.

"It's an incredible honour for me to be given the opportunity to lead my country and it's the proudest moment of my career," Bellamy said upon confirmation of his appointment. "It was always my ultimate dream to become the Cymru head coach and I am ready for the challenge. I will give my full commitment to develop this team and I am passionate to bring continued success into Welsh football. I can't wait to get started with our Nations League games in September."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bellamy had been tipped as one of Leeds’ potential promotion rivals next season, having taken over at Burnley on an interim basis following Vincent Kompany’s surprise move to Bayern Munich. The former Liverpool and Manchester City man was among the favourites to take charge permanently at Turf Moor.

The Clarets confirmed the appointment of former Fulham and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker as head coach over the weekend but were thought to be keen on keeping Bellamy as assistant. But it seems he is ready to make the step up and be the man in charge, opting to leave Leeds’ Championship rivals.

"I want to thank Craig for all his hard work during his time at Burnley and wish him the best for his new position as Wales manager," Burnley chairman Alan Pace said. "Craig has been a very important part of our wonderful journey the last two years. I've admired his leadership, knowledge and passion. I am certain that he will continue to find success in his new role, and I wish him the very best of luck."

Leeds’ Welsh cohort will have one eye on the appointment of Bellamy but have plenty to focus on at club-level before meeting their new international head coach in September. All of Ampadu, Rodon and James have been spotted at Thorp Arch over the last week or so, having reported ahead of schedule for pre-season testing and training.

Advertisement Hide Ad