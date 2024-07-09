Leeds United trio set for major international change as four-year deal agreed in blow to Championship rivals
Leeds United’s Welsh core will meet up with a new international manager later this year following confirmation of Craig Bellamy’s appointment as head coach.
Bellamy agreed a four-year deal to take charge of the Welsh national team on Tuesday, opting against working under Scott Parker at Burnley. The 44-year-old replaces Rob Page, who was sacked after a miserable pair of June friendlies against Gibraltar and Slovakia, having failed to qualify for this summer’s European Championships.
A second-string Welsh outfit drew 0-0 with Gibraltar after the domestic season had ended, becoming just the seventh nation to draw a blank against the UEFA minnows. They were then thumped 4-0 by Slovakia on a bittersweet night for Leeds man Ethan Ampadu, who captained his country for the first time that night.
Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Daniel James will almost certainly meet with Bellamy for the first time as Wales boss in September, with Nations League games against Turkey and Montenegro in the schedule. Charlie Crew will also hope the former winger matches Page’s trust in youth, having earned a first ever call-up during that June international break before winning his first cap off the bench against Gibraltar.
"It's an incredible honour for me to be given the opportunity to lead my country and it's the proudest moment of my career," Bellamy said upon confirmation of his appointment. "It was always my ultimate dream to become the Cymru head coach and I am ready for the challenge. I will give my full commitment to develop this team and I am passionate to bring continued success into Welsh football. I can't wait to get started with our Nations League games in September."
Bellamy had been tipped as one of Leeds’ potential promotion rivals next season, having taken over at Burnley on an interim basis following Vincent Kompany’s surprise move to Bayern Munich. The former Liverpool and Manchester City man was among the favourites to take charge permanently at Turf Moor.
The Clarets confirmed the appointment of former Fulham and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker as head coach over the weekend but were thought to be keen on keeping Bellamy as assistant. But it seems he is ready to make the step up and be the man in charge, opting to leave Leeds’ Championship rivals.
"I want to thank Craig for all his hard work during his time at Burnley and wish him the best for his new position as Wales manager," Burnley chairman Alan Pace said. "Craig has been a very important part of our wonderful journey the last two years. I've admired his leadership, knowledge and passion. I am certain that he will continue to find success in his new role, and I wish him the very best of luck."
Leeds’ Welsh cohort will have one eye on the appointment of Bellamy but have plenty to focus on at club-level before meeting their new international head coach in September. All of Ampadu, Rodon and James have been spotted at Thorp Arch over the last week or so, having reported ahead of schedule for pre-season testing and training.
Leeds kick off their summer of friendly action at League Two Harrogate Town a week on Friday before heading off to Germany for a handful of warm-up games. Supporters have been left frustrated by the decision to hold Leeds games behind closed doors while the likes of Aston Villa, Rangers and Coventry City can play in front of fans - a decision that German police say is due to ‘safety requirements’ including fan segregation.