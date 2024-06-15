Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds United loan move for Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist is not imminent, despite reports suggesting the club had opened talks with the player, although the YEP understands the Whites do hold an interest in the 20-year-old.

Leeds are in the market for full-backs on either side this summer, as well as centre-back cover given the possible departures of Liam Cooper, Charlie Cresswell and Joe Rodon during the off-season.

United have already extended Sam Byram's contract whilst offering Cooper and utility man Jamie Shackleton new deals, however there is no guarantee either player accepts fresh terms put forward by the club and could yet leave on a free at the end of this month.

Reports earlier this week suggested Chelsea youngster Gilchrist had been engaged in talks with Leeds ahead of a potential loan move this summer. That is not thought to be the case, although the centre-back who deputised on the right-hand side of Mauricio Pochettino's defence last season is believed to be on an Elland Road transfer target long-list.

The upcoming 2024/25 season could see Archie Gray - who featured predominantly at right-back during his first 50 appearances for the club - moved into his more natural berth of central midfield as Leeds go in search of a more attacking profile in the middle of the park. With loanee Connor Roberts returning to Burnley this summer and the Clarets hardly minded to strengthen a promotion rival following their relegation from the Premier League, the Welsh international doesn't appear likely to be making a comeback to LS11, either.

Byram's retention gives manager Daniel Farke a safe pair of hands on either defensive flank, but with Cody Drameh's expected departure, Luke Ayling confirmed to be joining Middlesbrough permanently at the end of his contract and Shackleton's future uncertain, the Whites could find themselves light on the right.

The YEP understands Leeds are not pressing ahead with a move for Gilchrist at this time with other defensive targets seemingly ahead of the youngster, who made 17 senior appearances for the Blues last term. That is not to say a move for Gilchrist will definitively not happen later this summer, given he is a player of interest, with Leeds more likely to secure loan deals as the window draws to a close.

The club are expected to assess all options in detail, including those currently playing abroad who will only be able to join United from July 1, before pulling the trigger on signings with Farke undertaking a key role in the recruitment process. Meanwhile, a source close to Chelsea has expressed to the YEP reservations over Gilchrist's ability to be a key player for Leeds.

Gilchrist played 74 minutes on the left-hand side as Chelsea defeated Leeds 3-2 in the FA Cup earlier this year. Following the arrival of Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham, and position behind the likes of Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Axel Disasi and Wesley Fofana in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, Gilchrist is expected to be made available for loan this season.

The Blues are also well-staffed at left-back and right-back when all options are fully fit, with Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Ben Chilwell and Malo Gusto expected to share starting responsibilities under new boss Enzo Maresca.

A Cobham academy graduate, Gilchrist has skippered the Blues' Under-21s on several occasions over the past two seasons where he featured exclusively as a central defender.

