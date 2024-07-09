Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have announced the signing of young defender Reuben Lopata-White to a three-year professional contract with the club.

Lopata-White featured for United's Under-18s and Under-21s last season, playing every minute from the Fifth Round onwards as the U18s finished the season FA Youth Cup Final runners-up.

The 18-year-old central defender has penned a three-year deal at Elland Road and is expected to move up to the Under-21 squad where he will feature more prominently during the upcoming 2024/25 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Leeds statement on Tuesday afternoon read: "The defender also debuted for Scott Gardner's U21s side last season, making four Premier League 2 starts towards the end of the campaign, and notably grabbing a first goal in a 3-0 victory over Derby County on home soil.

"Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Reuben on signing his first professional contract with the club and we look forward to seeing his development at Thorp Arch."