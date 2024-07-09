Leeds United announce defender signing to three-year contract as Whites tie down cup finalist
Lopata-White featured for United's Under-18s and Under-21s last season, playing every minute from the Fifth Round onwards as the U18s finished the season FA Youth Cup Final runners-up.
The 18-year-old central defender has penned a three-year deal at Elland Road and is expected to move up to the Under-21 squad where he will feature more prominently during the upcoming 2024/25 season.
A Leeds statement on Tuesday afternoon read: "The defender also debuted for Scott Gardner's U21s side last season, making four Premier League 2 starts towards the end of the campaign, and notably grabbing a first goal in a 3-0 victory over Derby County on home soil.
"Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Reuben on signing his first professional contract with the club and we look forward to seeing his development at Thorp Arch."
The Bradford-born youngster is one of a number of scholars expected to sign pro terms with Leeds in the coming weeks.
