Leeds United are could still offload one of their ‘special players’ this summer as the Elland Road fire sale continues.

The Whites are hard at work preparing for the new season, and the work is not just happening on the grass. Behind the scenes, the Whites are offloading high-earners and looking to bring in players on Championship deals in the hope of competing for promotion during the coming season.

Up until now, that work has largely been about outgoings, with Leeds needing to offload the big wages before building their new squad.

The likes of Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Rodrigo Moreno, Rasmus Kristensen and others have all left, and Leeds are now close to where they want to be as far as sales and outgoing loans are concerned. That’s according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, who has also tipped a possible exit for one of last season’s standout stars in Crysencio Summerville.

Hay told the The Square Ball Podcast: “It feels as though most of the players they wanted to move on have gone or thereabouts. If they get a good offer for Meslier I think they would listen to it, and I think Summerville seems to be on the list of people they would move on.”

Summerville joined Leeds on the cheap just over a year ago for around £1million, but he went on to score four times in the Premier League last season, assisting two more as he continues his development at age 21.

He was even called ‘special’ by his interim boss Michael Skubala, who said after one particular game: “Cry in possession, he’s a wizard sometimes. He’s quick and he can open things up and he’s a special player. So I thought he was pulling into possession tonight.

“I think Sonny grew into the game, as the game started to open up I thought Sonny had a really good second half and looked dangerous.”