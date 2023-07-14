Kristensen will join up with fellow Leeds loanee Diego Llorente at Stadio Olimpico in the Italian capital following a medical which took place on Friday.

Pictures of the Danish international arriving for physical tests were shared online throughout the day before his official announcement, which follows last Saturday’s confirmation that Spain defender Llorente had rejoined the Serie A side after an initial six-month loan spell last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robin Koch and Brenden Aaronson have both sealed loan moves to the Bundesliga since the beginning of July as a number of first-team stars from Leeds’ relegated 2022/23 squad look to play their football elsewhere.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Rasmus Kristensen of Leeds United takes a throw in during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road on April 09, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

German international Koch is keen to return to the national team setup and has joined Eintracht Frankfurt in his homeland, while USMNT midfielder Aaronson will be given the chance to test himself at UEFA Champions League level with loan club Union Berlin.

Kristensen’s move is understood to be a straight loan with no option to buy, similar to the deals which saw Aaronson and Koch swap the Championship for Germany’s top flight.

Roma are expected to cover the full cost of Kristensen’s wages during his time in Italy, freeing up space in the United wage bill to press on with first-team acquisitions of their own ahead of the 2023/24 campaign which begins in just over three weeks at home to Cardiff City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the Inside Elland Road podcast, YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth explained the thinking behind Kristensen and others leaving the club on loan this summer.

"What these exits have done has created some headroom when it comes to profit and sustainability so that Leeds can then be quite aggressive when it comes to the players they bring in and their wages."

Marc Roca is another player anticipated to depart West Yorkshire on a straight loan with Real Betis heavily linked. Fellow Spaniard Junior Firpo is another whose exit has been mooted.

Twenty-six-year-old Kristensen scored three times for Leeds after signing from FC Red Bull Salzburg in a £10 million transfer last summer. The Dane made 30 appearances in the Premier League and FA Cup for the Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A full Danish international who has represented his country at senior level 14 times, Kristensen now joins Diego Llorente in making a loan move to the Stadio Olimpico,” a statement from Leeds United read.