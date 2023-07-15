Leeds United star's father reveals personal delight at Elland Road exit amid grateful 'three years' comment
Harry Koch, a former professional footballer himself in his native Germany, has shared his joy at being able to watch his son in Germany once again after three years away.
Koch Jnr. joined Leeds in the summer of 2020 from SC Freiburg and despite a rocky start to life at Elland Road, established himself as a reliable operator at centre-half.
Speaking to BILD, Koch Snr. said: “Of course, as a father and mother, you are happy that you only have to drive an hour to the game and your son is closer again. We were also happy to come to him in Leeds. It’s just a bit further to get there.
"It’s nice to have him back.”
Harry, who was part of the back-to-back title-winning Kaiserslautern team of the mid-1990s, reflected on Koch’s time in West Yorkshire, crediting his Leeds experience with helping his son mature into a more rounded player.
“The three years in Leeds helped him a lot, he matured in England,” Koch Snr. added. “Dealing with the cleverness and toughness there is a big challenge. England is the best league in the world.
“You play against world-class strikers every week. He proved himself there and he can be proud of that.”
Koch joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan earlier this month and will represent the Bundesliga club in Germany’s top flight, as well as the potential for participation in European competition, too.
His exit marked the first of several Leeds men to depart on loan with Brenden Aaronson, Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen also leaving for the 2023/24 campaign.
Unlike the aforementioned trio, Koch’s Leeds contract expires next summer meaning he is likely to have played his final game for the Whites.
His loan agreement with Eintracht sees the German club covering the full cost of his wages during 2023/24 in addition to a reported €500,000 loan fee which Leeds are due to receive.