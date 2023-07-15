Harry Koch, a former professional footballer himself in his native Germany, has shared his joy at being able to watch his son in Germany once again after three years away.

Koch Jnr. joined Leeds in the summer of 2020 from SC Freiburg and despite a rocky start to life at Elland Road, established himself as a reliable operator at centre-half.

Speaking to BILD, Koch Snr. said: “Of course, as a father and mother, you are happy that you only have to drive an hour to the game and your son is closer again. We were also happy to come to him in Leeds. It’s just a bit further to get there.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford (right) and Robin Koch inspect the pitch before the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at the Wham Stadium, Accrington. Picture date: Saturday January 28, 2023.

"It’s nice to have him back.”

Harry, who was part of the back-to-back title-winning Kaiserslautern team of the mid-1990s, reflected on Koch’s time in West Yorkshire, crediting his Leeds experience with helping his son mature into a more rounded player.

“The three years in Leeds helped him a lot, he matured in England,” Koch Snr. added. “Dealing with the cleverness and toughness there is a big challenge. England is the best league in the world.

“You play against world-class strikers every week. He proved himself there and he can be proud of that.”

28 Oct 1999: Steffen Iversen of Spurs battles with Harry Koch of Kaiserslautern during the UEFA Cup Second Round First Leg tie played at White Hart Lane, London. The game finished in a 1-0 win for Spurs. \ Mandatory Credit: Stu Forster /Allsport

Koch joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan earlier this month and will represent the Bundesliga club in Germany’s top flight, as well as the potential for participation in European competition, too.

His exit marked the first of several Leeds men to depart on loan with Brenden Aaronson, Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen also leaving for the 2023/24 campaign.

Unlike the aforementioned trio, Koch’s Leeds contract expires next summer meaning he is likely to have played his final game for the Whites.