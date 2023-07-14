Leeds United make £7m move for Bundesliga keeper amid Illan Meslier interest

Leeds United are reportedly ready to make an offer to sign Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nubel as several clubs consider a move for Whites stopper Illan Meslier.

The France Under-21 international is one of several players to be linked with a move away from Elland Road as Daniel Farke prepares his squad for a bid to return to the Premier League at the first attempt. A number of clubs from the top flight and in Europe are said to be monitoring Meslier’s situation and it seems likely the 23-year-old will leave the club this summer if a suitable offer is made.

Former Everton stopper Joel Robles is now a free agent after his Whites contract came to an end and that has left Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson as Farke’s only two senior goalkeepers. Reports in Germany have suggested the former Norwich City manager is ready to make a £7million move for Bayern stopper Nubel after he impressed during a two-year loan spell with Ligue 1 club Monaco.

Speaking midway through that stint in the South of France, Nubel revealed the presence of Manuel Neuer at Bayern meant he was unlikely to return to the Bundesliga champions.

He said: “Returning to Bayern while Manu is still there is definitely out of question for me. I certainly won’t do that. I can rule out sitting on the bench at Bayern again. I’m currently very happy here and feel a great trust. And Monaco is not a small address in Europe. I’m not ruling out anything, Monaco or elsewhere. There are many options.”