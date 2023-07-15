Leeds United are are hard at work preparing for the new season as they look to hit the ground running in the Championship.

The Whites’ relegation from the Premier League has meant significant changes at Elland Road, with Daniel Farke coming in to take over as manager, while the squad is in the process of changing significantly. We have already seen several exits, and Leeds are now going to need to concentrate on bringing in players who can help them compete for promotion.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Nubel blow

Leeds may well be set to miss out on reported goalkeeping target Alex Nubel. That’s according to Florian Plettenberg, who says the goalkeeper could well be heading to Stuttgart after a ‘secret meeting’ with the club.

Plettenberg wrote on Twitter: “Secret meeting! Alexander Nübel was on site in Stuttgart yesterday to meet the people in charge: Wehrle, Wohlgemuth, Hoeneß, Krebs. VfB pushing for a loan with an option to buy.

“He’s the desired No. 1 for manager Hoeneß. @LUFC still in but there’s no official offer yet. Bayern prefers to sell Nübel, but Stuttgart with very good chances now. “

Farke fights to keep star

While it may be a long shot, Farke is said to be fighting to keep Tyler Adams at the club this summer despite there being interest from elsewhere.

“Compared to others, Tyler Adams was definitely more open to the Leeds project and the challenge of trying to get them back into the Premier League first time,” Ben Jacobs told GiveMeSport.