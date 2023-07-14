Leeds United kick off their Championship campaign against Cardiff City next month

Leeds United’s squad continues to undergo changes ahead of Daniel Farke’s first season in charge at Elland Road.

The Whites kick off against Cardiff City on August 6 with a much-changed squad set to take the field after a number of departures following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Rasmus Kristensen was the latest to move on after joining AS Roma on loan on Friday, joining Diego Llorente at the Serie A club.

Robin Koch and Brenden Aaronson have also departed on loan while Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles were both released following the conclusion of their deals.

Rodrigo, Tyler Roberts and Alfie McCalmont have made permanent departures from the club with more linked with moves away.

With less than a month to go until the season kicks off, here’s the players under contract at Leeds for the 2023-24 season, although some of the players on this list, such as Marc Roca, are still expected to move on this summer. How do you think Leeds could line up on day one based on the players currently available to Farke?

