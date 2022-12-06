Leeds United target Matheus Cunha has been told he can leave Atletico Madrid, according to 90min. The Brazilian has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs.

The Whites have made their intentions to bolster their attack clear ahead of the January transfer window, despite only a handful of teams scoring more goals than them this season. Jesse Marsch has relied on Rodrigo and Crysenscio Summerville up top in recent weeks, while Patrick Bamford has failed to net since a draw to Brentford last December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One attacking option Leeds have been linked with is Cunha, with Mundo Deportivo claiming the club are preparing to make a bid for the Atletico Madrid star. With the Spaniards now looking to offload him, he could be available for cheap with his contract set to expire in the summer.

Cunha joined Atleti from Hertha Berlin last summer after a stellar campaign in Germany that saw him bag eleven goal contributions, as well as making his international debut for Brazil in September 2021. The 23-year-old has since earned another seven caps but failed to make the World Cup squad after a disappointing campaign in Madrid - failing to score in 17 appearances this season.

After making only two starts in La Liga, Cunha looks to be on his way out of the Metropolitano Stadium and Leeds United are just one of a number of clubs targeting a move for the forward. Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Everton have already been linked, while the report claims Wolves are currently leading the chase for his signature. The Brazilian is thought to be eager to work with Julen Lopetegui and has already held talks with the Midlands outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad