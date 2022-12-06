Several members of the first-team squad have been caught on camera attempting to one-up each other at the group’s mid-season training camp in Valencia. Luke Ayling, Sam Greenwood, Adam Forshaw and Crysencio Summerville among others were embroiled in a battle for supremacy as they aimed to out-do their teammates at a particularly intense-looking pull-up challenge.

The players, spurred on by cheers and jeers of their teammates in the audience, were tasked with performing as many wide-grip pull-ups as they could manage in a new video shared by Leeds United on social media. The video begins with experienced midfielder Forshaw looking relatively comfortable as he performs multiple reps, before defender Luke Ayling – appearing to struggle a tad more – hits back at a quip from Sam Greenwood on the sidelines.

Mateusz Klich, Joe Gelhardt and the aforementioned Greenwood are next in the Leeds chin-up supercut, all appearing at ease before fatigue and lactic acid begin to set in. The camera then, somewhat comically, cuts back to Ayling on his ninth repetition, whose effort prompts laughter from his teammates watching on.

Captain Liam Cooper, Jack Harrison and Marc Roca then show off their technique before Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville struggles, encouraged by Spaniard Roca who shouts repeatedly: “One more!” The pair then celebrate, along with young duo Sonny Perkins and Leo Hjelde.

Spirits are high at Leeds’ camp in Oliva Nova ahead of their December 8 friendly with LaLiga outfit Elche. The Spanish side are rock-bottom of their top division having amassed a meagre four points from their opening 14 matches.

