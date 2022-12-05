The summer, which was filled with transfer speculation and interest from Newcastle United that led to a rejected bid, came and went with Harrison remaining a Whites player.

He, unwittingly at least, set hares running with an ambiguous response to a question over his future during the club's pre-season tour of Australia, before confirming that he intention was always to stay put.

But with 18 months left on his current contract, the future will remain a talking point until such a time as he puts pen to paper on an extension.

Speaking on Leeds' mid-season training camp, Harrison made a point of ensuring his point did not get lost, this time around.

"I enjoy being here at the club, I love being here, I've been here a long time now and I'm almost part of the furniture," he said, after a morning of training.

Harrison and his team-mates were put through their paces by boss Jesse Marsch and his staff on the second morning of their camp at Oliva Nova Sports Centre in Valencia province.

Watching on from the stand was Whites director of football Victor Orta, whose job it will be to reach an agreement with Harrison's agent on the terms of any new contract.

CONTRACT TALKS - Leeds United winger Jack Harrison expects his agent to sit down with Victor Orta in the new year to sort an extended deal. Pic: LUFC

As far as the player is concerned, the two parties are due to sit down in January to do just that and keep him where he wants to be, at Leeds United.

"It's a great place to be, I'm happy to be here and I think my agent is coming over in the next month to sort something out with Victor, so we'll see what happens," he added.

For Harrison however, the focus is Manchester City, who present the opposition upon Leeds' return to Premier League action on December 28.

The winger had been playing through injuries before the league broke up for the World Cup, but has played a full part in training this week in Spain and expects to be available to face his former employer.

"I was struggling with a couple of injuries before I left, so usually I would have liked to be training but for me it was more about taking the downtime, relaxing, just to let my body recover a little bit and then pushing a little bit coming back," he said.

