The 2023 awards nights will take place at New Dock Hall on Thursday, March 16 and celebrate the sporting successes of athletes of all ages and levels, coaches, administrators, volunteers and the local community champions who did so much to keep their communities active during 2022.

Nominations are sought across 15 awards within three special categories – Athletes of the City, Beacons of the City and Champions of the City. In addition to the 15 awards seeking nominations, there will be a special award on the evening - the “Sporting Pride of Leeds Award which is given to an individual or organisation who has helped to raise the profile of Leeds as a centre of sporting excellence.

Previous winners include Nicola Adams OBE, Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE, Josh Warrington and the 2022 winner, Rob Burrow MBE. The Leeds Sports Awards dinner is delivered by Sport Leeds together with event partners Leeds City Council, and major sponsors including Leeds Trinity University, University of Leeds and Leeds Sixth Form College.

NOMINATIONS DETAILS: For the 2023 Leeds Sports Awards. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Peter Smith, chair of Sport Leeds said: "2022 was another special sporting year for the city both in terms of staging major events, such as the World Triathlon Championship Series Leeds and the Rugby League World Cup 21, and also the sporting performances of our athletes on the global stage, including the Commonwealth Games and European Championships. We look forward to celebrating these sporting successes and acknowledging the unsung heroes who kept our city active."

Leeds City Councillor, Salma Arif, Executive Member for Public Health & Active Lifestyles, added: “For twenty years, Leeds Sports Awards has been a prestigious event in the City’s sporting calendar, acknowledging those involved at all levels of sport in the city, from World Champions, Olympians and Paralympians to those volunteers who give so much time to enable people to play sport at community level. It’s an inspirational event and I look forward to a very special 20th Anniversary.”

To nominate visit https://leedssportsawards.co.uk/nominations/