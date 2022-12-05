A statement released by Leeds United on Monday evening read: “Leeds United and RB Leipzig are pleased to announce that they have reached an amicable resolution of the dispute between the clubs, further details of which are confidential to the parties.”

Leeds lost their appeal over the Augustin transfer obligation in November but planned to appeal the decision. The Court of Arbitration for Sport issued its decision last month which left Leeds facing a bill of 21m euros to Augustin’s former club RB Leipzig. Leeds were looking at their legal options as CAS odered that the first instalment of 6.7m euros must now be paid to the German side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds released a statement last month following the decision which read: “Leeds United are surprised and disappointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision, which not only contradicts the language and meaning of the contract but also the practices adopted in European football under FIFA regulations, due to the unique impact of the extensions to the season necessitated by Covid postponements. The club will now review carefully all of its legal options with a view to an immediate appeal. We will make no further comment at this time.”

RESOLUTION REACHED: Over the transfer dispute surrounding Jean Kevin Augustin, above. Photo by SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images.

The statement released by The Court of Arbitration for Sport at the time read: “Lausanne, 4 November 2022 - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued its decision today in the arbitration procedure between Leeds United Football Club (LUFC) and RasenBallsport Leipzig GmbH (RB Leipzig) concerning the decision issued on 1 June 2021 by the Single Judge of the Players’ Status Committee of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) (the Challenged Decision) which upheld RB Leipzig’s claim to be paid a transfer fee by LUFC in accordance with the “Purchase Obligation” included in the loan agreement concluded between the clubs and the player JeanKévin Augustin (the Player).