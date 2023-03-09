Leeds United remain focused on the task at hand as they look to beat the Premier League drop, but behind the scenes, there is significant uncertainty. The Whites have enjoyed a successful spell under the stewardship of current owner Andrea Radrizzani, returning to the Premier League and remaining there up to now.

But partial owners, 49ers Enterprises, have been tipped to complete a full takeover for months, with many fans waiting for an update on the situation, particularly given Leeds’ concerning Premier League position. Here we round up all the latest news surrounding a possible takeover.

Latest report

The newest report has claimed a potential full takeover of Leeds by 49ers Enterprises is scheduled for July 1, but only on one condition.

iNews have reported that 49ers Enterprises, the owners of the San Francisco 49ers and of around 44% of Leeds, will spend around £500million to secure the remaining 56% of shares from Radrizzani this summer. Though, it’s claimed the Americans are only willing to complete the full takeover should Leeds prove successful in staying in the Premier League.

Leeds seem to need bigger investment if they are to establish themselves as a mid-table Premier League side or better, and a takeover would be a fine reward for the Whites if they are to beat the drop this season.

Relegation claim

Another claim, this time from journalist Ben Journalist, suggests 49ers Enterprises will still consider a takeover even if the Whites are relegated.

“49ers Enterprises are fully committed to Leeds and to a full takeover. It’s really just a case of when,” he told GiveMeSport. “Sources have always indicated that staying up or going down won’t necessarily alter the timescale, so there is still a very real possibility that will get done over the summer. But there are just so many moving parts at the moment that we’re going to have to wait and see how the season plays out before the picture becomes clearer.”

Radrizzani’s ‘exit strategy’

Football finance expert Dan Plumley has been speaking about Radrizzani’s exit strategy amid talk of a takeover this summer.

“It looks likely, doesn’t it,” he told MOT Leeds News. “We talk about these types of businessmen that have their objectives firmly in mind, and they are all working on three-to-five-year plans.

Radrizzani has done a solid job at the helm.

“They all have their exit strategies, they know when it’s a good time to get out of the business they’ve invested in and you can see that here with the joining up of the 49ers takeover all the way through, and his approach to running Leeds United and his interest elsewhere. So, it stands to reason that if the deal is to go through and he is to step down from Leeds United, then that looks likely to be his next probable move.”

Option clause

According to The Athletic, 49ers Enterprises hold an option with their investment in Leeds that would allow them to purchase the club ‘before January 2024’.