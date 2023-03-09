The Whites have been without their leading goalscorer since the FA Cup clash at Accrington Stanley where a heavy challenge left him with an ankle injury that required surgery. Rodrigo has recovered ahead of schedule and rejoined training with the team this week, alongside Luis Sinisterra, whose debut season at Elland Road has been severely disrupted by injuries.

Sinisterra limped off at Old Trafford early on in the 2-2 draw with Manchester United with what appeared to be a hamstring problem and is yet to return to action. Gracia is biding his time before deciding whether or not to use them at home this weekend.

"They are doing something with the team, they are starting because some long-term injured players need a process to adapt and to come back with the team,” said Gracia.

"They are doing something. In the next training session we will evaluate the situation we are in, if they are to help us in the next game or if it is better to wait.”

Gracia spoke last weekend after the Chelsea defeat of his expectation to have greater depth in his attacking options for Brighton and Patrick Bamford is another who could make a return to the squad after he wasn’t risked at Stamford Bridge.

“I think we need all the players,” said the head coach.

"Of course in the last game we didn't have many other options to substitute some attacking players but now we are working with more players, I suppose if everything is right in the next training session we will have more options for the next game. But that's not important for me. We always try to prepare the next game with the players we have and always we have a good squad and I trust in all the players.”

BACK TRAINING - Leeds United's top goalscorer Rodrigo has returned to team training and will be assessed ahead of the Brighton game by Javi Gracia and his staff. Pic: Getty