4 . CB - Max Wober

There would be a possible decision to make should Cooper be back fit but the skipper has not featured in any of United's last six games during which Koch and Wober have cemented a solid partnership at the heart of the defence. Pascal Struijk is the other option, an unused sub upon his return from concussion at Chelsea but it would be a major surprise were it not Koch and Wober at the heart of the defence. Wober could also shift to left back or even into midfield but he has been impressive at the centre-half and there seems to reason to move him.

Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS