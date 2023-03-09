Leeds United return to action at Elland Road this weekend through the visit of highflying Brighton – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
Boss Javi Gracia still had six players missing for last weekend’s clash at Chelsea for which Patrick Bamford joined Rodrigo, Luis Sinisterra, Liam Cooper, Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas on the sidelines. Ahead of Saturday afternoon’s showdown against Brighton, Gracia held his pre-match press conference at Thorp Arch on Thursday afternoon and revealed that both Rodrigo and Sinisterra had returned to training this week. The Whites boss added that players who were longer-term absentees would need a process before returning but that a final check would be made on Rodrigo and Sinisterra in training on Friday with regards to possible involvement against Brighton. Following Gracia’s updates, this is the XI that we think will set out against the eighth-placed Seagulls who have games in hand on the sides above them.
1. GK - Illan Meslier
No debate about who starts in goal with Meslier streets ahead as first-choice stopper.
Photo: Stu Forster
2. RB - Luke Ayling
Clear as first choice right back having wrestled back the position from Rasmus Kristensen who has been an unused sub in Gracia's first two league games in charge. Captain in the absence of Cooper.
Photo: Stu Forster
3. CB - Robin Koch
Another easy and straightforward pick at the heart of the defence where the German has been a continued presence and solid performer this term. United's problems are basically at the other end of the pitch.
Photo: Gareth Copley
4. CB - Max Wober
There would be a possible decision to make should Cooper be back fit but the skipper has not featured in any of United's last six games during which Koch and Wober have cemented a solid partnership at the heart of the defence. Pascal Struijk is the other option, an unused sub upon his return from concussion at Chelsea but it would be a major surprise were it not Koch and Wober at the heart of the defence. Wober could also shift to left back or even into midfield but he has been impressive at the centre-half and there seems to reason to move him.
Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS