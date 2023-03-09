Javi Gracia's Leeds United press conference highlights: Rodrigo, Bamford, Sinisterra and Chris Armas latest
Leeds United head coach Javi Gracia greets the media this afternoon in his pre-match press briefing ahead of this weekend’s Premier League encounter with Brighton and Hove Albion
The Whites are in need of points as they battle against a return to the second tier and will be eyeing their remaining home fixtures as an opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the bottom three.
Leeds have failed to find the net in five of their last seven matches with Javi Gracia’s men desperately seeking a regular goalscorer in the absence of Spanish forward Rodrigo who has netted 12 times this season.
Patrick Bamford sat out last weekend’s visit to Chelsea while January signing Georginio Rutter was unable to break his duck in a Whites shirt at Stamford Bridge.
Gracia will field questions on the availability of his attacking options this afternoon at Thorp Arch. Follow all the quotes here from 1pm.
I can’t tell you that, it’s a secret. Maybe Brighton will [man-mark] the best finisher. No, it’s about all the team, to attack and defend, to have the balance we need.
What I can say is that for me as a coach it’s a pleasure to work with these kinds of players as Georginio is. I don’t know the price, I don’t speak about money, I speak about what I see in the training sessions. In this case, Georginio is no different, he is working hard every day and trying to help the team. It’s a pleasure for me to have players with that attitude and mentality.
I think the best position for him in this moment is to play in a two as a second forward, on the side, he can play other positions as well.
Everybody can see he’s a young player, he needs time to give his best [account], but he always tries to do things well and try to help the team. When we didn’t have any other No. 9 he gave us the chance to play with him, he did it and he helped us to play. Then like the rest of the players, because we have a young team, we need to work to improve, because we need as soon as possible results. But at the same time we need to keep confidence in the young players.
We need the fans. I think they know it. But it’s not something about this moment, it’s something about the history. Always the fans were really close with this team and then in this moment at the end of this season when we need the points, it’s even more important for us. But it’s something I don’t like to speak about it because it seems like I’m asking, [as if] they don’t do it and they usually do it. What we have to give them is good play and good results, try to give them reward with points and good matches
Everybody knows in the last games we missed some chances but we create the chances. Now we have to be focused on trying to finish better. This week we did many different exercises to try improve, to finish better. The moment of the game is different from the training sessions - in those moments you have to show your character and composure.
I could see the game and I loved to share that game with young players because they deserve my support as well. In this case we had the chance to see the game. If you ask me about the best position for Sam, I will tell you: ask Sam where he prefers to play because knowing that maybe is the best answer for your question. After that, maybe I have to choose for the balance for the team, he has to play on the right, or in central midfield or second forward. The qualities he has give me different options to put him in many positions.
I think it’s a good option. In the last game for example against Chelsea when he started to play he played as a second forward and after we change the game we put him on the left to finish the game. I think both positions he can make the difference, his qualities I think are good to play both positions - as a second striker and a left-winger as well.
I agree, I think it’s one of the teams that’s playing better, it’s really strong attacking, scoring I think the fifth most goals scored. Always in a good balance you can see in all the games they’ve played, always show their quality and they are doing really well. It will be a very demanding game for sure, but we trust in ourselves and we’ve prepared well for this game