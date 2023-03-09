A vestige of Jesse Marsch’s tenure at Leeds, former Toronto head coach and Whites assistant Chris Armas is no longer part of the first-team setup at Elland Road, according to new boss Javi Gracia, but remains employed by the club. The Spaniard brought with him fitness coach Juan Solla, as well as assistants Mikel Antia and Zigor Aranalde to supplement his backroom team upon arriving in West Yorkshire just over two weeks ago.

Despite Michael Skubala and goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad remaining with the first-team group during the managerial changeover, there is no place for Armas, Gracia confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s not part of my staff. When I came, I came with three: with Juan [Solla], with Zigor [Aranalde] and Mikel [Antia], and there were other people in the club working before our arrival.

Jesse Marsch (R) beside assistant Chris Armas (L) during Leeds' FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

"It’s something maybe the club can explain better,” Gracia said.

Armas arrived at the end of January to bolster Marsch’s backroom staff but within two weeks the American had been sacked. Although the pair share a close relationship on and off the pitch, Armas chose to remain at the club and was installed as co-caretaker alongside Skubala and current Under-21s head coach Paco Gallardo for matches against Manchester United and Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have enough. I have enough staff,” Gracia added, posed with the question of whether he will need additional help. “We have people [who] come with me from Spain and in the club are people like Michael [Skubala], like Marcos [Abad], there are people working with with us day-in day-out and and we don't need more help.”