LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Leeds United fans show their support with scarfs during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Leicester City at Elland Road on April 25, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Fellow strugglers Leicester City remain deep in trouble after they put in a lacklustre display in their 3-0 home defeat against Champions League challengers Liverpool on Monday night. The Foxes will round off their season with a tough-looking trip to top four contenders Newcastle United and a home game against West Ham United as Dean Smith’s men look to avoid suffering relegation just two years after winning the FA Cup.

Everton and Nottingham Forest sit just outside of the relegation zone after producing some eye-catching wins in recent weeks - but they both sit within touching distance of Leeds after the Whites battled their way to a point in a 2-2 home draw with Newcastle on Saturday lunchtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assessing the battle to avoid the drop, Carragher insisted Leicester’s difficult final week of the season will play a part in their downfall and referenced Leeds supporters as a reason for the Whites to be positive about their own prospects. When asked if the Foxes had a chance of staying up, he told Sky Sports: “No, not really, because when you look at the next week’s fixtures for all of the teams, they’ve got by far the hardest one.

“It’s probably the toughest place to go in the Premier League right now, Newcastle away is certainly up there and what I would say about the others of those four teams, Nottingham Forest, Everton and Leeds, there still feels like there is a little bit of a feel-good factor. Forest are on a decent run, Everton, ok, you accept they lost against Manchester City but before that they had a couple of good results.

“Leeds have got Sam Allardyce back in now, two results, not the end of the world, losing at City, and the crowd were behind them against Newcastle. But Leicester, you hear the fans chanting you’re not fit to wear the shirt, going into training tomorrow, I don’t know how they lift themselves for that Newcastle game. It’s going to be a tough week.”

Carragher’s fellow pundit and former England team-mate Gary Neville also feels the Foxes are already condemned to relegation after their defeat against Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad