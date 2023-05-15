Leeds United have picked up another point in their quest for Premier League survival and there is now a fresh verdict from the bookies on the Whites’ survival chance and a new predicted finishing place.

Leeds were a best-priced 2-5 second favourites to be relegated but as short as 2-9 with some firms ahead of Saturday’s hosting of third-placed Newcastle United which ended in a 2-2 draw. The point left Sam Allardyce’s side in the division’s relegation zone but there was a bigger blow for United’s fourth-bottom relegation rivals Everton who were beaten 3-0 by champions-elect visitors Everton the following day.

Fifth-bottom Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, took a 2-2 draw from Saturday’s clash at Chelsea whilst a Leicester City side who have now dropped one place below Leeds to second-bottom host Liverpool on Monday night.

After the weekend’s results, this is how the bookmakers now view United’s survival chance and where the Whites feature in their full range of predicted finishing positions using odds for the title/top four/top six/top half finish to determine the higher placed sides. Leeds were predicted for a 19th-placed finish ahead of this weekend’s games.

1 . 1st - Manchester City Odds for the title: 1-100. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales

2 . 2nd - Arsenal Odds for the title: 100-1. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

3 . 3rd - Manchester United Odds for top-four finish: 1-7. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4 . 4th - Newcastle United Odds for top-four finish: 1-6. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales