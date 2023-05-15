Leeds United are back in Premier League action next weekend away at West Ham as they look for their first win under Sam Allardyce. The Whites drew 2-2 at home to Newcastle United last time out at Elland Road.

They have two games left of the season to save themselves. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Youngster on radar

Leeds are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City youngster Kian Breckin this summer. According to the Daily Mail, the Whites have identified him as a ‘target’ in preparation for whatever league they find themselves in next term but could face competition from Champions League chasing Newcastle United.

Breckin, 19, operates as a midfielder and still has four years left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium. However, his pathway into the first-team under Pep Guardiola is blocked by the abundance of top class options they have at their disposal in his position which means an exit isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

Target latest

Leeds-linked George Hall has insisted he is happy at current club Birmingham City in the Championship. The Blues could face a battle to keep hold of the midfielder ahead of the next transfer window amid links to some top flight clubs including West Ham as well. The 18-year-old has risen up through the youth ranks of the Midlands outfit and has made 32 appearances for their senior team already, 30 of which have come in this campaign.