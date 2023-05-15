Leeds United have two games remaining to avoid relegation and boosted their hopes with a 2-2 draw against high-flying Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Whites took the lead before falling 2-1 behind. Rasmus Kristensen’s deflected striker rescued a point as Leeds prepare for fixtures against West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur to end the season.

Leeds have lost 2-1 to Man City and drew with Newcastle during Sam Allardyce’s four-game spell in charge, with the veteran manager tasked with keeping the club in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen who Leeds will be appoint as manager ahead of next season - and much could depend on what division they are playing in.

Here we run through the six current favourites to be in the Elland Road dugout come the first day of the 2023-24 campaign...

Sam Allardyce - 2/1

If the former Bolton boss can help the club avoid survival, he will surely become a contender to take on the role full time, with reports he could be offered the permanent position if Leeds remain in the Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers- 8/1

The former Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester City boss is out of work after being sacked by the Foxes earlier this season. He won a number of trophies in Glasgow as well as leading Leicester to the FA Cup and into the Europa League.

If Leeds were to face relegation, Rodgers has experience of coaching in the Championship. He led Swansea City to promotion via the play-offs in 2011.

Brendan Rogers (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Marcelo Bielsa - 8/1

It would be a move which the majority of Leeds fans would welcome. However, the former boss is on the cusp of being appointed as head coach of Uruguay for their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Last week, Uruguayan soccer association member Jorge Casales said of the nation’s deal to appoint Bielsa: “The only thing missing is the signature.”

Graham Potter - 10/1

Sacked by Chelsea earlier this season, Potter has yet to return to management. The 47-year-old has coached in Leeds before, having coached the Leeds Beckett University side.

Despite his struggles at Stamford Bridge, he enjoyed great success during a three-year spell with Brighton.

Lee Bowyer - 10/1

The 46-year-old played over 200 times for Leeds between 1996 and 2003 and also appeared for the likes of West Ham and Newcastle.

He has experience in management, having taken charge of both Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City. He was in charge at Charlton when they were relegated with a 4-0 defeat at Leeds in 2020. He resigned as manager in March 2021 to take up the role at Birmingham City.

He was sacked by the club in July 2022 and has been out of work since.

Lee Bowyer (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard - 12/1

The former Liverpool player has yet to return to management since being sacked by Aston Villa in October. He took charge of 40 games at the club but won just 19 as he was replaced by Unai Emery.