Leeds United U21s 3-0 Nottingham Forest U21s highlights: Youngsters promoted in front of bumper Elland Road crowd
Leeds United play host to Nottingham Forest this evening at Elland Road as the two sides battle it out for promotion to Premier League 2 Division 1 in the play-off final.
Despite leading PL2 Div 2 for much of the season, Leeds missed out on automatic promotion and a richly-deserved title on the final day of the regular season away to West Bromwich Albion. The young Whites’ opponents this evening saw off the Baggies in their play-off semi-final, whilst Leeds defeated Aston Villa at Elland Road seven days ago.
A bumper crowd in the region of 15,000 is expected for this evening’s fixture, with the youngsters set to be backed strongly by the United faithful in LS11.
Mateo Joseph and Darko Gyabi are available for Leeds tonight, after earning call-ups to England’s Under-20 squad for the upcoming World Cup which begins in Argentina later this week. The pair will jet off to South America with the rest of the squad tomorrow, who met up at the Three Lions’ St George’s Park base over the weekend.
Archie Gray, Sonny Perkins, Sean McGurk and Charlie Allen are all expected to start, too.
Build-up, team news and live match coverage from Elland Road will be available here throughout the evening. Tonight’s game, which kicks off at 7pm, will not be streamed on LUTV due to Premier League broadcast restrictions.
Leeds United U21s 3-0 Nottingham Forest U21s LIVE
PROMOTED
Goalie swap
Subs
Start the inscription
83' Luca Thomas almost makes it four from the edge of the area. Leeds corner cleared only as far as the youngster whose effort flies just past the post. 3-0.
Subs
Easy
77' Leeds winning this at a canter. Joseph nutmegs Forest' Abbott and wins a free-kick from a narrow angle on the left-hand side.
Still 3-0
69’ Van den Heuvel makes another smart stop. It’s all been relatively routine for him.
All over ‘em
65' McGurk with a rasping effort, blocked. Rutter with the follow-up which is deflected wide for a corner. One way traffic.
Forest sub
62’ Ben Hammond off, Julian Larsson on
Yellow
57' Archie Gray goes into the book for a foul outside the Leeds penalty area. Probably deserved, just gets across the Forest man Konate in full stride and takes none of the ball.