3 . Goal of the Season: Archie Gray

Gray's solo run from the halfway line against Middlesbrough U21, controlling a bouncing ball with his chest, then lifting it over the leg of an opponent before bursting forth and galloping clear of not one but two challenges whilst holding off defenders is the YEP's U21 goal of the season. A confident and assured finish at the end of a run which exhibited first-class ball control, determination and technical skill. Had his weetabix that morning, did Archie. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) Photo: Warren Little