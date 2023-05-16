The YEP selects their Leeds United Under-21 award winners after the young Whites win promotion from Premier League 2 Division 2 with play-off victory against Nottingham Forest.
Leeds’ youngsters capped a successful season by clinching victory in PL2 Division 2’s play-off final at Elland Road on Monday, May 15.
United secured their spot back in Division 1 for the 2023/24 campaign thanks to goals from Georginio Rutter, Jeremiah Mullen and Kris Moore in a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.
Here are the YEP’s picks for Player of the Season, Goal of the Season, Performance of the Season (Team) and much more.
1. Player of the Season: Mateo Joseph
Mateo Joseph's 17 goals were crucial in Leeds' promotion bid, but it's not just his contributions in the final third that make him the YEP's U21 Player of the Year. The England U20 forward is ceaseless in his running of the channels, a tireless presser of opponents and has come on leaps and bounds since arriving last January. A fine season and soon-to-be a bonafide first-team option. (Picture credit: David Davies/PA) Photo: David Davies
2. Signing of the Season: Sonny Perkins
Plucked from West Ham's academy, Sonny Perkins has added double figures in goals, care and craft on the ball and a physical side to Leeds' attack. Even when goals have not been forthcoming in games, Perkins' influence is substantial at this level, prolonging attacks by retaining possession in the final third. The teenager's technique is superb for his stature and a big season awaits in 2023/24. (Picture credit: David Davies/PA) Photo: David Davies
3. Goal of the Season: Archie Gray
Gray's solo run from the halfway line against Middlesbrough U21, controlling a bouncing ball with his chest, then lifting it over the leg of an opponent before bursting forth and galloping clear of not one but two challenges whilst holding off defenders is the YEP's U21 goal of the season. A confident and assured finish at the end of a run which exhibited first-class ball control, determination and technical skill. Had his weetabix that morning, did Archie. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) Photo: Warren Little
4. Most Improved Player: Charlie Allen
Charlie Allen was a bit-part player in seasons gone by for the U21s, but this year, across a variety of positions including No. 10, right-wing and left-back, he's been an integral part of this promotion push. Popped up with a couple of goals and more than a handful assists, as well - he's been impressive. (Pic: Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding