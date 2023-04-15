Leeds United have inserted a relegation clause into Jack Harrison’s new contract when he extended his stay at Elland Road earlier this month, according to journalist Mo Ibrahim.

Harrison looked extremely likely to depart Leeds during the January transfer window after four-and-a-half years when Leicester City looked to have all but completed a £20 million deal for the winger before it collapsed on deadline day. The Whites have since looked to secure Harrison to a new contract and it was confirmed recently that he had put pen to paper on a four-year deal.

With the 26-year-old now set to stay in Yorkshire beyond the summer, it comes as no surprise that the club considered the possibility of relegation in his new deal. The report claims that Leeds inserted a relegation clause into his contract that will see his wages reduce if the team are relegated to the Championship this season.

While this is certainly the sensible option for the Whites who won’t want to be splashing out on high salaries if they are back in the second tier, it also shows the commitment from Harrison who is eager to stay at the club even if he is getting paid less.

Liverpool’s ‘revenge’

Jurgen Klopp has opened up on Liverpool’s ‘revenge’ over Leeds United, claiming the Whites ‘owe’ them three points after a shock defeat at Anfield in October.

Leeds looked to be content with a point on the road as the clash on Merseyside entered the final minutes before Crysencio Summerville netted the winner with only a minute of normal time to go, claiming only their third win of the season.

Monday’s meeting with the Reds is arguably much more important for both sides as Liverpool look to clinch European football, while Javi Gracia’s side are desperate to retain their Premier League status. While Klopp is determined to see his side take the win back to Liverpool, he isn’t doubting the ability of the Whites.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the German said: “They owe us three points. The situation Leeds is in, the last game of course as well which these kind of games can happen, they try everything. I actually think they’re in a pretty good moment, but in that game they got a proper knock, that’s clear because Magic Roy is back.

“So we expect [Leeds] to absolutely on their toes, massive fight, proper atmosphere, so it will be a tough one.”