Leeds United's predicted line up v Liverpool gallery with three changes and huge Whites boost

Leeds remained the minus the services of injured trio Tyler Adams, Max Wober and Stuart Dallas for last weekend’s Elland Road clash against the Eagles for which Adam Forshaw returned from a hip issue as an unused substitute.

But Whites boss Javi Gracia revealed at Friday afternoon’s pre-match press conference that Wober had been back training some days with the squad and that he was now waiting to see if the Austrian international centre-back would be able to face the Reds.

Gracia, though, also hinted at new Leeds injuries, revealing that other players were suffering from “different issues” and that some of them were not training. That makes it all a bit of a guessing game but based on the information available, this is the XI that we think will start out against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, eight days after Leeds were walloped in the second half against Palace.