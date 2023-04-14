News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United's predicted line up v Liverpool gallery with three changes and huge Whites boost

Leeds United will look to bounce back from their 5-1 hiding against Crystal Palace in Monday night’s hosting of Liverpool – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 14th Apr 2023, 18:06 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 19:06 BST

Leeds remained the minus the services of injured trio Tyler Adams, Max Wober and Stuart Dallas for last weekend’s Elland Road clash against the Eagles for which Adam Forshaw returned from a hip issue as an unused substitute.

But Whites boss Javi Gracia revealed at Friday afternoon’s pre-match press conference that Wober had been back training some days with the squad and that he was now waiting to see if the Austrian international centre-back would be able to face the Reds.

Gracia, though, also hinted at new Leeds injuries, revealing that other players were suffering from “different issues” and that some of them were not training. That makes it all a bit of a guessing game but based on the information available, this is the XI that we think will start out against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, eight days after Leeds were walloped in the second half against Palace.

There could be any number or manner of changes given Gracia's revelation that some players weren't training but Meslier remains clear first choice keeper even though the Frenchman has not exactly had the best time of things of late between the sticks.

1. GK - Illan Meslier

Photo: Stu Forster

On obvious change given the struggles of Luke Ayling in recent games. That said, Ayling has started every game so far under Gracia and it would be no surprise if he kept the faith again. But Kristensen is the call in the first of three changes.

2. RB - Rasmus Kristensen

Photo: Matt McNulty

Leeds United's most consistent defender this term, certainly up until the arrival of Wober and looks sure to start at the heart of the defence assuming he is fit.

3. CB - Robin Koch

Photo: George Wood

It's a big if but Wober surely starts if anywhere near fit enough for a side that has conceded ten goals in the last three games that he has missed. The second change, in for Pascal Struijk, and a huge boost if he is indeed back. Whites captain Liam Cooper is also waiting as another centre-back option.

4. CB - Max Wober

Photo: Shaun Botterill

