News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
1 hour ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
2 hours ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
3 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
3 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
3 hours ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England

Chance of Leeds United bonus in hunt for Premier League survival but sextuple threat to Whites

Leeds United are considered to have every chance of bagging a huge ‘bonus’ in their quest for Premier League survival but with a clear ‘sextuple' threat to the Whites.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 14th Apr 2023, 19:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 19:12 BST

Javi Gracia's fifth-bottom Whites are naturally rated big underdogs for Monday night’s hosting of Liverpool but the bookies believe the hosts have a fair enough chance of taking something against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Leeds are only around the 3-1 mark to bag all three points for which they are no bigger than 7-2 whilst the draw is on offer at roughly the same odds with 17-5 the best on offer. Liverpool, who sit eighth in the Premier League table, are not far off being even money to leave with a victory for which the Reds can be backed at 3-4.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The visitors, though, are responsible for the first six players in the first scorer market which presents a clear main sextuple threat to the Whites. Mo Salah is marginally favourite to net the game's opening goal at 9-2, closely followed by Darwin Nunez at 5s.

FAVOURITE: Liverpool's Mo Salah, centre, to score first in Monday night's clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images.FAVOURITE: Liverpool's Mo Salah, centre, to score first in Monday night's clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images.
FAVOURITE: Liverpool's Mo Salah, centre, to score first in Monday night's clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images.

Roberto Firmino is next at 23-4, ahead of former Leeds target Cody Gakpo and also Diogo Jota who are both 6s, just behind the back-from-injury Luis Diaz at 7s. United's top scorer Rodrigo is also 7s, followed by Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford at 8s.Leeds are still confidently predicted to avoid the drop despite last weekend's 5-1 hiding at home to Crystal Palace. Southampton (1-6), Nottingham Forest (4-9) and Leicester City (5-6) are all odds on to be relegated and Leeds are sixth favourites to go down at 7-2. Everton (9-4) and Bournemouth (11-4) are still rated more likely for relegation in what is now being seen as a six-runner race given that Wolves and West Ham are both out to 14s with Palace now 150-1.

Related topics:Premier LeagueLiverpool