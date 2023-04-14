Javi Gracia's fifth-bottom Whites are naturally rated big underdogs for Monday night’s hosting of Liverpool but the bookies believe the hosts have a fair enough chance of taking something against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Leeds are only around the 3-1 mark to bag all three points for which they are no bigger than 7-2 whilst the draw is on offer at roughly the same odds with 17-5 the best on offer. Liverpool, who sit eighth in the Premier League table, are not far off being even money to leave with a victory for which the Reds can be backed at 3-4.

The visitors, though, are responsible for the first six players in the first scorer market which presents a clear main sextuple threat to the Whites. Mo Salah is marginally favourite to net the game's opening goal at 9-2, closely followed by Darwin Nunez at 5s.

FAVOURITE: Liverpool's Mo Salah, centre, to score first in Monday night's clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images.