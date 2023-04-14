Chance of Leeds United bonus in hunt for Premier League survival but sextuple threat to Whites
Leeds United are considered to have every chance of bagging a huge ‘bonus’ in their quest for Premier League survival but with a clear ‘sextuple' threat to the Whites.
Javi Gracia's fifth-bottom Whites are naturally rated big underdogs for Monday night’s hosting of Liverpool but the bookies believe the hosts have a fair enough chance of taking something against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.
Leeds are only around the 3-1 mark to bag all three points for which they are no bigger than 7-2 whilst the draw is on offer at roughly the same odds with 17-5 the best on offer. Liverpool, who sit eighth in the Premier League table, are not far off being even money to leave with a victory for which the Reds can be backed at 3-4.
The visitors, though, are responsible for the first six players in the first scorer market which presents a clear main sextuple threat to the Whites. Mo Salah is marginally favourite to net the game's opening goal at 9-2, closely followed by Darwin Nunez at 5s.
Roberto Firmino is next at 23-4, ahead of former Leeds target Cody Gakpo and also Diogo Jota who are both 6s, just behind the back-from-injury Luis Diaz at 7s. United's top scorer Rodrigo is also 7s, followed by Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford at 8s.Leeds are still confidently predicted to avoid the drop despite last weekend's 5-1 hiding at home to Crystal Palace. Southampton (1-6), Nottingham Forest (4-9) and Leicester City (5-6) are all odds on to be relegated and Leeds are sixth favourites to go down at 7-2. Everton (9-4) and Bournemouth (11-4) are still rated more likely for relegation in what is now being seen as a six-runner race given that Wolves and West Ham are both out to 14s with Palace now 150-1.