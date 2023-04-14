Andrea Radrizzani is reported to be considering selling some Leeds United shares to allow him to swoop in for Inter Milan.

The Leeds United ownership has been put under the spotlight this week after reports that Andrea Radrizzani is interested in purchasing Italian giants Inter Milan. Radrizzani is Italian himself and was born on the outskirts of Milan before becoming the sports business tycoon he is known for being today.

The businessman famously brokered a deal to broadcast the Premier League and Formula 1 in 51 countries across North Africa, the Middle East and Europe with firm MP & Silva. The 48-year-old bought 50% of Leeds United in 2017 before purchasing Massimo Cellino's shares a few months later to become the sole owner.

Should Radrizzani wish to buy Inter Milan, it's expected that he would need to sell a controlling share to 49ers Enterprises , who are also involved in the running of Leeds United. The Yorkshire Evening Post runs you through the other board members of Leeds United, where they came from and what their roles are in the Whites set up.

Andrea Radrizzani Andrea Radrizzani is the Chairman of Leeds United an sports media industry tycoon. Radrizzani founded Aser Ventures in 2015 which is the ultimate parent company of LUFC via its subsidiary Greenfield Investment Pte Ltd.

Angus Kinnear Angus Kinnear is CEO of Leeds United. Kinnear joined the club in May 2017 shortly after Gary Monk left his role as manager. The CEO has previously worked for West Ham and Arsenal.

Paraag Marathe Paraag Marathe was appointed Leeds United Vice Chairman in January 2021 and has been a member of the LUFC Board of Directors since 2018. Marathe is heavily involved with the San Francisco 49ers as President of 49ers Enterprises and Executive Vice President of Football Operations

Peter Lowy Peter Lowy is a lifelong Leeds United fan who is a 'significant investor' through the family's investment company Lowy Family Group, in the 49ers Enterprises investment vehicle. The Australian currently lives in the US and was formerly Co-CEO of the Westfield Group, known for its shopping centres.

