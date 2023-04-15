The reported takeover of Leeds United continues to bubble away behind the scenes as the club battles to secure their Premier League status on the pitch under Javi Gracia. Andrea Radrizzani remains the majority shareholder at Elland Road but the 49ers Enterprises are reportedly looking to up their investment .

They are the group behind the NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers. The Whites are currently 16th in the table and are two points above the drop zone with eight games left of the season to play. Here is a look at how the 49ers’ net worth would compare to the rest of the division.