Leeds United potential owner wealth with 49ers vs Chelsea, Man Utd and Newcastle amid takeover news - gallery

A look at how the net worth of Leeds United’s prospective buyers compares to the rest of the Premier League

By Harry Mail
Published 14th Apr 2023, 18:24 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

The reported takeover of Leeds United continues to bubble away behind the scenes as the club battles to secure their Premier League status on the pitch under Javi Gracia. Andrea Radrizzani remains the majority shareholder at Elland Road but the 49ers Enterprises are reportedly looking to up their investment.

They are the group behind the NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers. The Whites are currently 16th in the table and are two points above the drop zone with eight games left of the season to play. Here is a look at how the 49ers’ net worth would compare to the rest of the division.

Net worth: £24.5 million

1. Brenford - Matthew Benham

Net worth: £24.5 million

Net worth: £506 million

2. Nottingham Forest - Evangelos Marinakis

Net worth: £506 million

Net worth: £1.06 billion

3. Brighton - Tony Bloom

Net worth: £1.06 billion

Net worth: £1.06 billion

4. Southampton - Dragan Solak & Katharina Liebherr

Net worth: £1.06 billion

