Javi Gracia fronts up to major problem Leeds United must fix but huge help could be imminent

Fifth-bottom Leeds have conceded ten goals in their last three games, all of which Austrian international centre-back Max Wober has missed due to a hamstring injury. Wober has excelled since joining Leeds from RB Salzburg in the early days of the January transfer window bur the 25-year-old injured his hamstring representing Austria during the March international break.

Gracia, though, has revealed that Wober has been training “some days” with the team and that he is now waiting to see if the Austrian will be fit enough to feature in Monday night's contest at Elland Road.

Pressed on United conceding ten goals in the last three games without Wober, Gracia admitted: "Obviously, it's something we have to improve. But the best thing for us is in the previous games we didn't concede goals, we didn’t concede many chances.

PROBLEM: That Whites boss Javi Gracia, about, knows Leeds United must fix. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

"The best thing for us is that if we work following the plan and if we respect ourselves then for sure we have a better level of defending, attacking and competing. It is the only way we can prepare for the games and we can get good results."

Asked if Wober would be available for Monday night, Gracia revealed: "To be honest, I don't know yet. He’s training some days with the team. But we have two days more before the game and it’s something we have to see during the next days. I think we always try to do our best."

United’s injuries list was down to three players for last weekend’s hosting of Crystal Palace for which Adam Forshaw returned from a hip issue to make the bench. That left Wober, Tyler Adams and Stuart Dallas as United’s only absentees.

USA international star midfielder Adams has had surgery on a hamstring issue for which the 24-year-old was facing an extended period out whilst Dallas has been out for almost a year as he recovers from a femoral fracture