Reports have emerged surrounding Premier League interest in Leeds United’s young striker.

Fresh reports have emerged surrounding transfer interest in Harry Gray but it will be of little surprise to Leeds United that top clubs are eyeing their top talent.

TBR Football reported on Wednesday afternoon that Tottenham Hotspur are among three Premier League teams interested in signing Gray, who is the younger brother of their £40million summer signing from Leeds, Archie. The 18-year-old got his break into senior football under Daniel Farke last season and emerged as one of England’s brightest young talents before heading to north London in July.

That summer saw Harry, a 15-year-old at the time, get his first senior minutes during Leeds’ pre-season friendly against League Two Harrogate Town and despite a disruptive back problem, the young striker has regularly been involved in first-team training while playing for the under-21s. Alongside Spurs, TBR Football claim Arsenal and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the teenager.

Harry Gray transfer ‘interest’

There is a large gap to bridge, however, between holding an interest in someone and actively pursuing their signature, with Leeds reportedly ‘confident’ they can keep hold of Gray for the long-term. They were in a similar situation with his older brother for some time, with top clubs known to have been keeping an eye on the energetic midfielder long before his first-team debut against Cardiff City in August 2023.

Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Manchester City were among the teams linked with interest in Archie, but his family and agents prioritised a clearer path to first-team football with Leeds. That path is likely to remain clearer for Harry than aforementioned suitors like Tottenham or Arsenal.

Furthermore, news of Premier League interest in Harry is nothing new for Leeds. There have been eyes on the 16-year-old striker for a long time, given his ability to keep scoring goals right through the age levels. That he is regularly training with senior players at Thorp Arch will be another pull.

Farke on Harry Gray’s future

While Farke has not made it a priority to blood youth - his main goal is promotion - the Leeds boss has handed out first-team debuts to those he sees as deserving and so it is possible Harry Gray gets his shot at some point in the not-too-distant future. Charlie Crew, James Debayo and Sam Chambers have all received minutes this season, albeit they are all at least two years older than their 16-year-old teammate.

"With Harry, like always you know before a player really makes his first step into the spotlight I'm always careful not to speak about his strengths and praise him too much," Farke said of the teenager earlier this month. "He's with us and trains well, develops well and got match experience with the 21s, is doing really well.

“His rehab is done and has been back in team training for several weeks. We'll look carefully after him. We won't rush it too much. We're happy we have him. He's a player in the category of Sam Chambers who can play an important part in our future."

